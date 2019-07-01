Photos: Ivanka Photoshopped Into Photo of Birth of Christ, Other Pics as Leftists Mock Female Leader They Don’t Like

The left’s disdain for powerful women who dare to disagree with their collectivist worldview is legendary.

Or at least it would be if the establishment media reported on the left with even a modicum of concern for the truth.

Since they don’t, however, it’s up to independent media like The Western Journal to point out the hypocrisy of the left, and boy oh boy this time that hypocrisy is whopper-sized.

What started as a video of Ivanka Trump engaging three world leaders in conversation at the G20, has turned into a mean-spirited bile fest, belittling the woman who is certainly the most powerful first daughter in recent memory (if ever).

Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to get involved in a talk among Macron, May, Trudeau and Lagarde (IMF head).

The video is released by French Presidential palace. pic.twitter.com/TJ0LULCzyQ — Parham Ghobadi (@ParhamGhobadi) June 29, 2019

Leftists immediately seized on the video of the younger Trump and accused her of unwantedly trying to interject herself into conversation.

Erin Ryan of Crooked Media and occasionally the Daily Beast, asked her Twitter following to photoshop pictures of Trump onto historical and pop cultural related photos.

And the left responded en masse. The latest product of the leftists’ fevered imaginations — Ivanka photoshopped into a painting of the birth of Christ — just hit the internet.

The yule-themed photoshop, however, was far from the first. Dozens of other pictures have been edited to include Ivanka.

So many of these #unwantedivanka pics this weekend, highlighting the inappropriateness of the nepotist squeezing into official events. The best one is the real one in this montage. But some of the best spoofs came from @HelenKennedy. Nepotism is wrong and deserves mocking. pic.twitter.com/uOBsKs7rLZ — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 1, 2019

I was clearly late to all of the primo #unwantedivanka memes… pic.twitter.com/OFUGB6nddF — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) July 1, 2019

Sometimes the left is subtle. Other times the left does things like this. They take those whom they’ve always claimed to laud, and try to turn them into laughingstocks when any disagreement arises.

The left has done this to minorities for years. Now, especially in the Trump era, the left is increasingly targeting women.

The establishment media, however, has little interest in exposing such blatant, tasteless hypocrisy.

