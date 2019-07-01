SECTIONS
Photos: Ivanka Photoshopped Into Photo of Birth of Christ, Other Pics as Leftists Mock Female Leader They Don’t Like

By Josh Manning
Published July 1, 2019 at 11:40am
The left’s disdain for powerful women who dare to disagree with their collectivist worldview is legendary.

Or at least it would be if the establishment media reported on the left with even a modicum of concern for the truth.

Since they don’t, however, it’s up to independent media like The Western Journal to point out the hypocrisy of the left, and boy oh boy this time that hypocrisy is whopper-sized.

What started as a video of Ivanka Trump engaging three world leaders in conversation at the G20, has turned into a mean-spirited bile fest, belittling the woman who is certainly the most powerful first daughter in recent memory (if ever).

Leftists immediately seized on the video of the younger Trump  and accused her of unwantedly trying to interject herself into conversation.

Erin Ryan of Crooked Media and occasionally the Daily Beast, asked her Twitter following to photoshop pictures of Trump onto historical and pop cultural related photos.

And the left responded en masse. The latest product of the leftists’ fevered imaginations — Ivanka photoshopped into a painting of the birth of Christ — just hit the internet.

The yule-themed photoshop, however, was far from the first. Dozens of other pictures have been edited to include Ivanka.

Sometimes the left is subtle. Other times the left does things like this. They take those whom they’ve always claimed to laud, and try to turn them into laughingstocks when any disagreement arises.

The left has done this to minorities for years. Now, especially in the Trump era, the left is increasingly targeting women.

The establishment media, however, has little interest in exposing such blatant, tasteless hypocrisy.

Josh Manning
Senior Editor for News, The Western Journal
Josh Manning is The Western Journal's senior editor for news. He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College.
Josh Manning grew up outside of Memphis, TN and developed a love of history, politics, and government studies thanks to a life-changing history and civics teacher named Mr. McBride.

He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College, a small but distinguished liberal arts college. While in school he did everything possible to confront, discomfit, and drive ivy league liberals to their knees. He also received a death threat over his conservative views from a fellow Harvard student.

After a number of years working in academe, he moved to digital journalism and opinion. Since that point, he has held various leadership positions at The Western Journal and now serves as senior editor for all news.

He's married to a gorgeous blonde who played in the 1998 NCAA women's basketball championship, and he has two pre-teens who hate doing dishes more than poison. He makes life possible for two boxers -- "Hank" Rearden Manning and "Tucker" Carlson Manning -- and a pitbull named Nikki Haley "Gracie" Manning.
Education
MPP from Harvard University, BA from Lyon College
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, tiny fragments of college French
Topics of Expertise
Writing, politics, Christianity, social media curation, higher education







