Photos: Little Girl Hilariously Mocks AOC by Reenacting Her Staged Border Photo Shoot

If you’re not following the @miniAOCofficial Twitter account, now may be the time to start.

Young Ava Martinez and her mom are making a cottage industry out of Ava’s spot-on impersonation of the House of Representatives’ most outspoken quasi-Communist.

In fact, Ava has been so successful, that those in need of a small-statured socialist lookalike can book her by emailing her mom.

That cottage industry is thriving, with Ava having gathered nearly 70,000 Twitter followers with her impression of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

And why wouldn’t it when the pint-sized impressionist, bespectacled with large red frames to boot, is both so charming and so incisive?

Her latest tweet takes aim at photos of Ocasio-Cortez at the border.

Before @AOC hit the national stage & was just a fairly unknown House candidate frm NYC,she took time awy frm her campaign & came dwn to #Tornillo to protest the #tentcity housing migrant children.I made these previously unpublished fotos a yr ago today. #elpaso #aoc #onassignment pic.twitter.com/SWyyI1XVt9 — Ivan Pierre Aguirre (@i_p_a_1) June 25, 2019

Ava’s version is spot-on.

Every time I plan a visit to the park it’s closed! 🙄 Can everyone see how sad this makes me?! ☹️ #sad #MALA #MINIAOC pic.twitter.com/vzYesWma3e — Mini AOC (@miniAOCofficial) July 1, 2019

Lest you think she is a one-hit-wonder, take a look at some of her other material below.

I can’t wait to run for president! 🤩 It’s gotta be easy. 🤔 Beto and Kamala are doing it. Did you know that? For now, I’ll stick to making videos mocking the candidates. Hope you enjoy! 👏🏼 #MALA pic.twitter.com/Y8b3NB75UD — Mini AOC (@miniAOCofficial) June 28, 2019

I have a lot more time on my hands now that 2nd grade just ended and we don’t do much in Congress these days except watch old movies and make promises with other peoples money. Did you know that?🤫Speaking of old, I hope Nervous Nancy Pelosi likes my new video.🤭#MALA pic.twitter.com/PGCrzrtBVE — Mini AOC (@miniAOCofficial) June 18, 2019

They say that one of the best ways to combat foolishness is by exposing it with humor. Rush Limbaugh has made a career out of doing just that.

If that’s true, Ava Martinez may be doing more to combat the left in America than almost any other young woman we’ve ever seen.

