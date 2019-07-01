SECTIONS
Photos: Little Girl Hilariously Mocks AOC by Reenacting Her Staged Border Photo Shoot

By Josh Manning
Published July 1, 2019 at 10:36am
If you’re not following the @miniAOCofficial Twitter account, now may be the time to start.

Young Ava Martinez and her mom are making a cottage industry out of Ava’s spot-on impersonation of the House of Representatives’ most outspoken quasi-Communist.

In fact, Ava has been so successful, that those in need of a small-statured socialist lookalike can book her by emailing her mom.

That cottage industry is thriving, with Ava having gathered nearly 70,000 Twitter followers with her impression of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

And why wouldn’t it when the pint-sized impressionist, bespectacled with large red frames to boot, is both so charming and so incisive?

Her latest tweet takes aim at photos of Ocasio-Cortez at the border.

Ava’s version is spot-on.

Lest you think she is a one-hit-wonder, take a look at some of her other material below.

They say that one of the best ways to combat foolishness is by exposing it with humor. Rush Limbaugh has made a career out of doing just that.

If that’s true, Ava Martinez may be doing more to combat the left in America than almost any other young woman we’ve ever seen.

Josh Manning
Senior Editor for News, The Western Journal
Josh Manning is The Western Journal's senior editor for news. He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College.
Josh Manning grew up outside of Memphis, TN and developed a love of history, politics, and government studies thanks to a life-changing history and civics teacher named Mr. McBride.

He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College, a small but distinguished liberal arts college. While in school he did everything possible to confront, discomfit, and drive ivy league liberals to their knees. He also received a death threat over his conservative views from a fellow Harvard student.

After a number of years working in academe, he moved to digital journalism and opinion. Since that point, he has held various leadership positions at The Western Journal and now serves as senior editor for all news.

He's married to a gorgeous blonde who played in the 1998 NCAA women's basketball championship, and he has two pre-teens who hate doing dishes more than poison. He makes life possible for two boxers -- "Hank" Rearden Manning and "Tucker" Carlson Manning -- and a pitbull named Nikki Haley "Gracie" Manning.
Education
MPP from Harvard University, BA from Lyon College
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, tiny fragments of college French
Topics of Expertise
Writing, politics, Christianity, social media curation, higher education







