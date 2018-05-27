SECTIONS
Photos: Rolling Thunder Rides Through DC to Honor Our Fallen

By Grace Carr
May 27, 2018 at 6:31pm

Motorcycle riders from all over America converged on the United States Capitol Sunday to pay their respects to American veterans and to those U.S. soldiers who never returned home.

Thousands of motorcycles, donned with American flags, and riders clad with leather vests, bandanas and military badges blazed across Arlington Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C.’s 31st annual “Rolling Thunder” parade.

Onlookers, young and old, cheered and waved. Many sported red, white and blue and saluted the bikers as they rode by.

Hundreds of Vietnam War vets rode among the entourage of colorful motorcycles. Their fellow vets watching from the sidewalk rose their fists in tribute as riders passed.

The show of patriotism and respect, from the crowd and riders, toward those fallen soldiers and missing in action troops inspired chills of pride.

Onlookers gathered around the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the WWII memorial to pay their respects to our American soldiers as the motorcycles rode by. Parents held little kids on their shoulders and couples linked arms as they greeted the riders that whirred down Constitution Ave., cheering their fellow Americans.

 

Rolling Thunder reminds us why we’re proud to be Americans.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Tags: Memorial Day, Veterans, Washington D.C.

