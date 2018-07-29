SECTIONS
Physicians Reporting Patients Actually Being Treated for Trump Derangment Syndrome

By Kyle Perisic
July 29, 2018 at 10:10am
Therapists around Washington, D.C., are noticing a sharp increase in patients describing symptoms of what has been called “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“There is a fear of the world ending,” DC Counseling and Psychotherapy Center founder, Elisabeth LaMotte, said.

This is referring to some of President Donald Trump’s decisions.

“It’s very disorienting and constantly unsettling.”

LaMotte described an uptick in her patients describing what the right refers to as “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” CBC reported Saturday.

“Is he gonna blow us all up?” one of her patients asked.

Urban Dictionary defines Trump Derangement Syndrome as “a mental condition in which a person has been driven effectively insane due to their dislike of Donald Trump, to the point at which they will abandon all logic and reason.”

Clinical psychologist Jennifer Panning calls it “Trump Anxiety Disorder” because “symptoms were specific to the election of Trump and the resultant unpredictable sociopolitical climate.”

Trump himself tweeted about the disorder on July 18, saying those on the left “would rather go to war” with Russia than see a peace talk.

LaMotte added that she’s treated some Trump supporters as well, mostly because friends and families have alienated them for publicly supporting the president.

Washington therapist Steven Stosny recounted treating a member of the Trump administration and the toll it took on his family-life.

“His daughter was starting to hate him,” Stosny said.

“It was very hard on his spouse, too. The wife couldn’t take it anymore. It’s tough when one spouse is at war with the children.”

While Stosny’s patient left the administration, the couple divorced.

Recently Posted

