Picture This: Top Photos of the Week

“To everything there is a season,” we are told in Ecclesiastes 3. Among many other things, there is “a time to be born, a time to die … a time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance.”

Those timeless truths are borne out in this week’s top photos. Many people across the world paused once again to mourn on Jan. 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which marked the 77th year since the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

There was also a time to dance in Blackpool, England, as the palatial Blackpool Tower Ballroom reopened with a meticulously restored floor of inlaid oak, mahogany and walnut.

Australia Day, Jan. 26, included a bit of both rejoicing and mourning, as the country commemorated the arrival of the first fleet to Sydney in 1788. Not everyone saw this as cause for celebration, however; indigenous Australians refer to the day as “Invasion Day.”

If you’re building a bucket list, take a peek at the remaining scenes for some destination possibilities: Witness the prelude to a camel beauty contest in the United Arab Emirates, a friendly, freeloading macaw in Caracas, Venezuela, nature’s spectacular light show in Montevideo, Uruguay, and a crocodile farm in Thailand.

A Time to Dance

A Time to Celebrate … or Maybe Not

Camel Convention

Bird’s Eye View

Bolts from the Blue

Croc on the Menu

