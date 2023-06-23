Planned Parenthood, the Walmart of murdering the unborn, released its 2021-2022 annual report last week.

It came amid bad news for the abortion mill: Its bread and butter, once constitutionally protected under the worst Supreme Court decision since Plessy v. Ferguson, no longer enjoys that guarantee.

Indeed, abortions were down over the period that was covered — although, as the Daily Signal’s Melanie Israel noted, health-related data actually only covered parts of 2020 and 2021, when Roe was still the law of the land.

That means an even sharper downturn might happen next year.

But fear not, Planned Parenthood defenders. Your favorite baby-killers have a new grift they’re milking: so-called transgender services.

While abortions were down in this report to 374,155 from 383,460 the previous year (a record, it must be noted), the report showed net assets up to $2.3 billion from $2.1 billion.

Part of this was an increase in government funding: $670.4 million vs. $633.4 million the prior year. Revenue was also up to $1.9 billion from $1.7 billion. The organization also added 137,000 individual contributors, bringing the total to 727,000.

However, one of the things we’ve often been told from the abortion mill — and which has been repeatedly debunked — is that it’s mostly an organization dedicated to women’s health, not to killing the unborn.

Yet again, the report proved that was a load of bull, as Israel noted.

Is Planned Parenthood evil? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Planned Parenthood performed 208 abortions for every adoption referral. Meanwhile, the number of patients Planned Parenthood saw (2.13 million) declined yet again,” she wrote.

“The Charlotte Lozier Institute, a pro-life research and education organization, points out the shocking long-term decline in actual health services. Since 2010, breast exams are down 74%, Pap tests are down 70%, prenatal services are down 85%, and contraceptive services are down 36%.”

So, where’s the windfall coming from? It’s not just the government or individual donors — but, instead, a focus on the latest liberal battleground, transgender treatment.

“In the latest report, Planned Parenthood says that ’41 affiliates provide gender-affirming hormone therapy.’ And when you look at the data, the numbers are even more shocking,” Israel said.

Planned Parenthood categorizes the data regarding transgender therapies under “Other Services” in its reports. When it began providing “gender-affirming care” in 2014, its first subsequent report listed 8,153 procedures under “Other Services.” In the 2020-2021 report, that number had risen substantially to 15,902.

And then came the 2021-2022 report — in which procedures categorized under “Other Services” went up over 16 times, to 256,550.

“The meteoric rise in the ‘Other Services’ category is astounding,” Israel wrote.

“And by Planned Parenthood’s own admission (it isn’t exactly making the press rounds bragging about providing other types of services in this category), we know that transgender ‘health care’ makes up the bulk of the dramatic rise.”

The report does note that other services “in this category include WIC services (a federally funded nutrition program for low-income women, infants, and children up to the age of five), pediatric care, transgender services, other adult preventive care, and high complexity visits, including infertility services.”

However, the exact same definition of “Other Services” was used in the 2020-2021 report. The only thing that could account for this difference — aside from an errant digit being thrown in there by a distracted Planned Parenthood staffer putting together the Excel report — is the abortion giant’s shift to being a transgender services giant as well.

As many noted after a “pride month” tweet from Planned Parenthood’s official account, abortion and abortion rights no longer seemed to be first and foremost on the organization’s mind. In fact, women’s rights even seemed to be an afterthought, if one were to judge by this post:

Labeling abortion as only “women’s rights” or a “women’s issue” erases the experiences and identities of queer, nonbinary, and trans folks who also have abortions and downplays the additional barriers they face when accessing care. Abortion access affects us all, period. pic.twitter.com/ksXYazyg4o — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) June 16, 2023

Does feminism exist anymore? pic.twitter.com/6zGTD45916 — Mark Zuckerberg Press Release (Parody) (@obie_by_obie) June 17, 2023

I miss the good old days when you said men weren’t allowed to have an opinion on abortion because they couldn’t have an abortion. 😆 — MEME THE LEFT (@memetheleft) June 17, 2023

Why would a lesbian need an abortion? pic.twitter.com/LuW6IhXpPQ — AConcernedParent (@AConcernedPare2) June 17, 2023

How do non-women have abortions? Can you show it to me in a drawing? — Woke Zombie 🇺🇸😊 (@AWokeZombie) June 17, 2023

No, they can’t show it to you in a drawing — but they can show you in graph form that transgender care is a lucrative business, and one that assures that (unlike with abortions) the patient will be returning again and again for more puberty blockers, more hormones, more surgeries, more of whatever they can provide.

Just in case you needed that fact to make it clear, Planned Parenthood is not some brave activist group standing up for women’s rights. This is a self-perpetuating organization that makes the average South Beach plastic surgeon look like he has the ethical standards of Hippocrates.

If abortion can be banned, Planned Parenthood will, just like the cultural cockroach that it is, find some way to survive.

The best thing that can be said of the shift toward transgender care is that this time, they’re just ruining lives, not ending them.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.