Alexis McGill Johnson, the CEO of Planned Parenthood, has expressed her excitement about Kamala Harris becoming vice president of the United States.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, McGill Johnson said she’s “completely over the moon” about Harris and is “so excited to support her leadership and support their vision for how we transform health care, as well as sexual reproductive health care.”

In general, the CEO of a company who profits off of abortion praising the vice president is bad news for pro-life Americans. Johnson went even further with her comments.

“She has really demonstrated her facility of understanding our issues but also the intersection of sexual and reproductive health care with issues of race, with issues of the economy, with issues of democracy and our American values,” she said.

There are a couple of aspects of that statement that need to be broken down. First, let’s address the “intersection of sexual and reproductive health care” in regard to “democracy and our American values.”

TRENDING: KrisAnne Hall: Hillary Can Still Be Impeached, And the Dems Are About to Accidentally Open the Door

Make no mistake — abortion is not a right. Nowhere in the Constitution does it say that we are provided the right to take the lives of the innocent.

Other services offered by Planned Parenthood may certainly intersect with our democracy. Abortion, however, is not consistent with American values at all.

Second, Johnson talks about sexual and reproductive health care in terms of race.

The left has long claimed that pro-life policies are inherently racist. Indeed, the ACLU argued in a July article that anti-abortion positions “have a long history rooted in white supremacy.”

Are Biden and Harris the most pro-abortion pair to take the White House? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (22 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In reality, stances against abortion coincide very well with stances against racism.

According to sociologist Jacqueline Rivers, quoted in The Irish Rover, “poverty among black women [is] three times the amount of non-Hispanic white women.”

This in turn means that black women have higher maternal death rates, which Planned Parenthood tries to use as reasoning to promote more abortion access for African-American communities.

However, Louisiana state Sen. Katrina Jackson argues that what they are really doing is targeting these women.

“We are slowly becoming the minority of the minority at the hands of abortionists,” she said.

RELATED: Is This Health Care? Five Times Abortionists Were Caught Hoarding Aborted Baby Body Parts

Activist organizations like Black Lives Matter have previously endorsed the destruction of the nuclear family. While BLM has since taken such language off its website, that doesn’t change the damage those arguments have done.

By dismissing the importance of two-parent households, these organizations have driven more black women to abortion clinics, where unborn black children are killed.

These facts have not stopped Harris or President Joe Biden from pushing pro-abortion policies and expanding abortion access in the early days of the administration.

According to Politico, some of Biden’s very first executive orders were aimed at undoing the Trump administration’s pro-life policies.

“The actions will begin restoring federal support to abortion providers and organizations that offer abortion counseling while promoting the new administration’s reproductive rights agenda on the global stage,” the outlet reported on Thursday.

Biden and Harris are likely the most pro-abortion pair that the White House has ever seen. Planned Parenthood knows it and is celebrating.

Those of us who believe in the sanctity of all life must stand against their efforts to kill more unborn children.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.