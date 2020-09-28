The Black Lives Matter political group has been part of the political scene for seven years, but has taken on a new prominence since May, when protests seemingly everywhere began devolving into riots, and it appeared the group owned America’s streets, sports leagues and corporate boardrooms.

The group was founded in 2013, long before George Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. But it had rarely been perceived as a serious movement.

That all changed over the summer, when television screens across the country became filled with demonstrations that turned violent, targeting police forces, government buildings and even statues saluting American heroes. Black Lives Matter was front and center outdoors with nightly demonstrations and riots.

The group now has a body count, in addition to its endorsements from corporate America and major sports figures.

But Democrats, who gave the group and its riots their tacit support, found out in August that rioting doesn’t poll so well.

TRENDING: With Only Days To Go Until Debate, Pelosi Gives Biden an Out: 'Why Bother?'

The establishment media was complicit as well, but began sounding the alarm last month.

CNN’s Don Lemon framed the situation about rioting and polling for Democrats in late August.

CNN’s Don Lemon is panicking over the disastrous impact that far-left riots are having on the Democrat Party. pic.twitter.com/lqZl7nuKQ6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 26, 2020

“It’s showing up in the polling. It’s showing up in focus groups. It is the only thing right now that is sticking,” Lemon warned on “CNN Tonight.”

“The riots and the protests have become indistinguishable,” he added. “I think this is a blind spot for Democrats.”

Apparently, Black Lives Matter has also discovered via its own plummeting poll numbers that it needed to change its image, as the group has scrubbed an entire page from its website.

The Black Lives Matter mission statement page has been quietly removed.

Thankfully, in this instance, things posted online are not easily erased.

Do you think Black Lives Matter violence has hurt Democrats? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

RELATED: Sciascia: The McCain Family's Bitterness Knows No Bounds

On the now-deleted Black Lives Matter “What We Believe” page, the group told us about its leftist agenda.

“We practice empathy. We engage comrades with the intent to learn about and connect with their contexts,” Black Lives Matter wrote, according to an archived copy of the page.

“We make our spaces family-friendly and enable parents to fully participate with their children. We dismantle the patriarchal practice that requires mothers to work ‘double shifts’ so that they can mother in private even as they participate in public justice work,” the group added.

“We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.”

Black Lives Matter also wrote:

“We foster a queer‐affirming network. When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking, or rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual (unless s/he or they disclose otherwise).

“We cultivate an intergenerational and communal network free from ageism. We believe that all people, regardless of age, show up with the capacity to lead and learn.

“We embody and practice justice, liberation, and peace in our engagements with one another.”

Those words, and others, are now curiously missing.

The deletion of Black Lives Matter’s core principals comes after a Pew Research Center survey found that support for Black Lives Matter has plummeted 12 points since June.

The Pew survey found 55 percent of Americans have some level of support for the group, which is down from 67 percent three months ago.

But a mere 29 percent of American strongly support the group and its cause.

The group has actually shed a quarter of its white supporters:

% saying they strongly or somewhat support the Black Lives Matter movement:

▪️All adults: 55%

▪️White adults: 45%

▪️Black adults: 87%

▪️Hispanic adults: 66%

▪️Asian adults: 69%https://t.co/ePVdOWNYVD pic.twitter.com/JUjnTX7LS5 — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) September 16, 2020

Now, the group has suddenly dropped the radical language from its website.

Did the Black Lives Matter leadership suddenly decide that it no longer supports dismantling the patriarchy and disrupting the “Western-prescribed nuclear family structure?”

Probably not.

In a presidential election year, everything is about the election.

With the November vote now just weeks away, the Democrats are trying to distance themselves from riots.

Speaker Pelosi: “We support peaceful demonstrations. We participate in them. They are part of the essence of our democracy. That does not include looting, starting fires, or rioting. They should be prosecuted. That is lawlessness.” pic.twitter.com/Xq89RLR70f — The Hill (@thehill) September 17, 2020

Joe Biden on Breonna Taylor protests: “Do not sully her memory or her mother’s by engaging in any violence.” https://t.co/Dc0dfQJE1P pic.twitter.com/5rSQit17oq — The Hill (@thehill) September 24, 2020

Black Lives Matter, which no longer enjoys passionate and widespread public support following months of violence, according to the Pew poll, has suddenly shrouded its most radical ideas in secrecy.

You get the feeling both groups, which are essentially allies with regard to trying to restrict law enforcement and overthrow civility, are suddenly worried.

Perhaps they have reason to be.

Maybe their collective anxiety is a great cause for optimism for those of us who want to live lives of peace and prosperity, and not become targets of violence during a nationwide perceived racial reckoning driven by neo-Marxist zealots.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.