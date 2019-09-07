Planned Parenthood Claims 'Size of Your Body Doesn't Define Your Worth,' Misses the Irony

It should come as no surprise that the pro-life movement isn’t too fond of Planned Parenthood, or vice versa.

Nevertheless, we have to give credit where credit is due.

Check out this picture the baby-killing factory posted to Instagram on Sunday.

“The size of your body doesn’t define your worth!” the image says, and that statement couldn’t be more true.

Every human, at every size and developmental stage, has intrinsic value. From fertilization to old age, the most basic thing every person deserves is life.

Planned Parenthood, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to realize how ironic the statement sounds coming from an organization that believes an unborn child is not worthy of that basic right.

In an attempt to take a body-positive stance, which is all well and good, the most prolific baby-killer in the United States just played itself.

It’s highly likely that this post comes out of a misunderstanding of the pro-life position.

While perusing through Planned Parenthood’s other Instagram posts, you’ll see a lot of feel-good sloganeering in support of abortion, with statements that they seem to think pro-life people will disagree with.

For example, one post features a quote from pop star Billie Eilish that reads “Every person deserves the right to control their body, their life, and their future.”

Pro-abortion people frame this as some “truth-to-power” statement, when in fact, it completely ignores the very basis of the pro-life movement. It’s a total straw man argument.

We do believe that people have the right to control their body, life and future. We just believe that all people, including the unborn, have that right.

We also know those rights come with the responsibility to make good choices, and the responsibility to live with the consequences of the decisions that you do make.

We believe that when you make the decision to have sex, as is your right, you are implicitly consenting to the possibility of creating a completely separate and unique human being.

We do not believe that women should be legally forced to abstain from sex, nor do we believe that they should be legally forced to procreate.

We believe that pregnant women have already procreated, and that they should be legally barred from killing their child, just as they would be if the child were 2, 15, 37, or 71 years old.

We believe that zygotes, blastocysts, embryos and fetuses are unique human beings that are a different size and shape than further developed humans, and their lives deserve to be protected.

So yes, Planned Parenthood, the size of your body does not determine your intrinsic value.

Welcome to the pro-life movement. It’s about time.

