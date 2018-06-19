SECTIONS
Planned Parenthood: Immigrant Children ‘Deserve’ To Be with Parents

By Rebekah Baker
June 19, 2018 at 11:11am

America’s largest and most lucrative abortion provider received swift backlash for a Fathers Day tweet that addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding children being separated from their parents who cross the border into the United States illegally.

“In our hearts and minds today: all of the fathers and parents who have been separated from their children at the border. Keep families together. #FathersDay,” read the tweet on Planned Parenthood’s official Twitter page.

The tweet also featured an illustration of a parent holding their child with the caption, “You deserve to be together regardless of immigration status. Keeping families together is reproductive justice.”

The fact that an organization which aborts hundreds of thousands of unborn children every year was talking about children being separated from their parents was called out by hundreds of social media users.

“Planned Parenthood violently separates over 320,000 children every year from their parents,” wrote Live Action Founder and President Lila Rose. “Dismembering, poisoning, and suctioning to death babies in the womb isn’t ‘reproductive justice’ — it’s family destruction.”

“Planned Parenthood has violently separated over 7 million children in the womb from their parents,” she added.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro also blasted the abortion organization’s tweet, writing, “Separating children from parents is awful, but it’s an infinite number of levels better than what you do to them.”

Do you think this tweet is hypocritical?

Various other users called out Planned Parenthood for its hypocrisy.

This is not the first instance Planned Parenthood has used its platform to comment on political issues, only to be called out for its seeming hypocrisy.

Recently Posted

