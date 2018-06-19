Planned Parenthood: Immigrant Children ‘Deserve’ To Be with Parents

America’s largest and most lucrative abortion provider received swift backlash for a Fathers Day tweet that addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding children being separated from their parents who cross the border into the United States illegally.

“In our hearts and minds today: all of the fathers and parents who have been separated from their children at the border. Keep families together. #FathersDay,” read the tweet on Planned Parenthood’s official Twitter page.

The tweet also featured an illustration of a parent holding their child with the caption, “You deserve to be together regardless of immigration status. Keeping families together is reproductive justice.”

In our hearts and minds today: all of the fathers and parents who have been separated from their children at borders. Keep families together. #FathersDay art: Repeal Hyde Art Project pic.twitter.com/7NPiyXlL7z — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) June 17, 2018

The fact that an organization which aborts hundreds of thousands of unborn children every year was talking about children being separated from their parents was called out by hundreds of social media users.

“Planned Parenthood violently separates over 320,000 children every year from their parents,” wrote Live Action Founder and President Lila Rose. “Dismembering, poisoning, and suctioning to death babies in the womb isn’t ‘reproductive justice’ — it’s family destruction.”

“Planned Parenthood has violently separated over 7 million children in the womb from their parents,” she added.

Abortion separates families. Dismembering, poisoning, and suctioning to death preborn children isn’t “reproductive justice” — it’s family destruction. Planned Parenthood has violently separated over 7 million children in the womb from their parents. https://t.co/qLsdG9JvmL — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 18, 2018

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro also blasted the abortion organization’s tweet, writing, “Separating children from parents is awful, but it’s an infinite number of levels better than what you do to them.”

Separating children from parents is awful, but it’s an infinite number of levels better than what you do to them https://t.co/CL9DlGGYia — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 17, 2018

Various other users called out Planned Parenthood for its hypocrisy.

In our broken hearts and distressed minds today: all of the fathers and parents who have been separated from their children because they were slaughtered in the womb! #FathersDay art: Repeal Hyde Art Project pic.twitter.com/mGkQoW6kLF — Maryann Christensen, Ex. Dir. – Utah Eagle Forum (@UT_Eagle_Forum) June 18, 2018

Don’t you separate children from their mothers every day? #AbortionKills — Suzy Pollok (@SuzySP) June 18, 2018

Quite a message from an organization that literally rips children apart. — Andrew (@heresandrew) June 18, 2018

You’re an organization that kills on average over 1000 unborn children EVERY DAY. I don’t think it’s prudent for you to weigh in on this topic. #ChooseLife — Shawn Steele (@ShawnNSteele) June 18, 2018

This is not the first instance Planned Parenthood has used its platform to comment on political issues, only to be called out for its seeming hypocrisy.

