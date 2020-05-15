Podcast host Joe Rogan said during his Wednesday podcast he is considering leaving California for Texas because of the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

“If California continues to be this restrictive, I don’t know if this is a good place to live,” Rogan said on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

He first said the Golden State is “extremely expensive,” with the comedian who endorsed Bernie Sanders for president pointing to the high taxes in California.

“If they really say that we can’t do stand-up until 2022 … I might jet. I’m not kidding! I’m not kidding!” he said. “This is silly. I don’t need to be here.”

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced this week that the county will “with all certainty” extend its stay-at-home orders through the next three months, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Texas, on the other hand, has already started to lift its restrictions.

“I like Austin a lot, I like Dallas a lot, I like Houston,” Rogan said, listing possible places in Texas he could move to.

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw said that if Rogan moved to Texas, the state would be “even more awesome.”

“Texas is open for business for freedom loving Americans,” the Texas Republican tweeted.

Texas is gonna be even more awesome, if that was even possible. Joe Rogan, Elon Musk…anyone else? Texas is open for business for freedom loving Americans. https://t.co/WHRsCZL5K3 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 14, 2020

According to Mediaite, “The View” host Megan McCain also responded to Rogan’s comments and said that it is “truly a sign of a real tipping point that’s not going to be able to be denied.”

“Freedom is always going to be important to Americans raised with it & who love it,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Rogan considered the move to Texas after an interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who earlier this week discussed moving his company to Texas, Reuters reported.

During his May 7 interview with Rogan, Musk said the lockdowns across California are “fundamentally a violation of the Constitution.”

Comedian Bryan Callen added in Wednesday’s podcast that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is making decisions for his constituents for their “own good,” but it has gotten out of hand.

“This is what happens when politicians are protective, doing this for our, quote on quote, our own good,” Callen said. “My government doesn’t represent me. I have no recourse here.”

