Podcasting Giant Threatens To Leave California for Texas Over Lockdown, Taxes: 'I'm Not Kidding'

Joe Rogan performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on April 17, 2019, in Pasadena, California.Michael S. Schwartz / Getty ImagesJoe Rogan performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on April 17, 2019, in Pasadena, California. (Michael S. Schwartz / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published May 15, 2020 at 11:52am
Podcast host Joe Rogan said during his Wednesday podcast he is considering leaving California for Texas because of the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

“If California continues to be this restrictive, I don’t know if this is a good place to live,” Rogan said on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

He first said the Golden State is “extremely expensive,” with the comedian who endorsed Bernie Sanders for president pointing to the high taxes in California.

“If they really say that we can’t do stand-up until 2022 … I might jet. I’m not kidding! I’m not kidding!” he said. “This is silly. I don’t need to be here.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive. 

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced this week that the county will “with all certainty” extend its stay-at-home orders through the next three months, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Texas, on the other hand, has already started to lift its restrictions.

“I like Austin a lot, I like Dallas a lot, I like Houston,” Rogan said, listing possible places in Texas he could move to.

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw said that if Rogan moved to Texas, the state would be “even more awesome.”

“Texas is open for business for freedom loving Americans,” the Texas Republican tweeted.

According to Mediaite, “The View” host Megan McCain also responded to Rogan’s comments and said that it is “truly a sign of a real tipping point that’s not going to be able to be denied.”

RELATED: California County Caves After Elon Musk Threatens Move to Texas

“Freedom is always going to be important to Americans raised with it & who love it,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Rogan considered the move to Texas after an interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who earlier this week discussed moving his company to Texas, Reuters reported.

During his May 7 interview with Rogan, Musk said the lockdowns across California are “fundamentally a violation of the Constitution.”

Comedian Bryan Callen added in Wednesday’s podcast that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is making decisions for his constituents for  their “own good,” but it has gotten out of hand.

“This is what happens when politicians are protective, doing this for our, quote on quote, our own good,” Callen said. “My government doesn’t represent me. I have no recourse here.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

