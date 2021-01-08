'Police Academy' Actress Marion Ramsey Dead at Age 73

Marion Ramsey, actress on film and the stage, died in her Los Angeles home early Thursday morning at the age of 73.

Ramsey was perhaps best known for her character Officer Laverne Hooks in the “Police Academy” movies, though she appeared in many other productions.

In the 80s the Police Academy films cast a long shadow over the comedy genre – they were everywhere & everyone watched them. #MarionRamsey was hilarious as Hooks – a fine comedic actress @JanineNerissa still regularly squeaks “this is a stick up!” Sorry to hear of her death at 73 pic.twitter.com/mx7SQerboL — JONATHAN SOTHCOTT (@sothcott) January 7, 2021

According to her IMDb bio, her real voice is not as squeaky as Hooks’ and she had to wear a fat suit for the role, but the series spanned several years and it’s the character she’d most remembered for.

The actress started her television career in 1976 and it extended until 2018. She was also known for her appearance on Broadway, particularly in 1978’s “Eubie!”

Ramsey played the voice of D.I. Holler across 21 episodes of the animated “The Addams Family” TV series in the 1990s.

Her cause of death has not been revealed, though according to Deadline, her management team, Roger Paul Inc., said she had been ill recently.

It also released a statement confirming her passing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Marion carried with her a kindness and permeating light that instantly filled a room upon her arrival,” it said. “The dimming of her light is already felt by those who knew her well.

“We will miss her and always love her.”

Fellow actors and actresses and others in the entertainment industry have recognized Ramsey’s influence and presence in their tributes on social media.

“I have no words to say or explain the pain of all of those we lost,” “Police Academy” star Michael Winslow tweeted. “Only that we feel it and understand….. and it still hurts. Marion Ramsey 1947-2020.”

“It is with great sadness that I share our loss of my friend, and one of the shining stars of When I Sing, (her final role) the beautiful, kind, hilarious, #MarionRamsey,” the page for “When I Sing” tweeted. “I will miss you, my silly sister.”

“Very sad to hear that Marion Ramsey has died aged 73,” presenter Sarah O’Connell tweeted. “She starred as Officer Laverne Hooks in the Police Academy series. I had the opportunity to meet Marion once, and she was lovely.”

Very sad to hear that Marion Ramsey has died aged 73. She starred as Officer Laverne Hooks in the Police Academy series. I had the opportunity to meet Marion once, and she was lovely. pic.twitter.com/Ky05U4DpIf — Sarah O’Connell (@SarahO_Connell) January 7, 2021

Ramsey is survived by three brothers.

