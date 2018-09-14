SECTIONS
Crime US News
Print

Sheriff Issues Warning After 4 Men Arrested for Looting Evacuated North Carolina Homes

By Anders Hagstrom
at 9:01am
Print

Police arrested four men for breaking into evacuated homes in North Carolina as residents fled Hurricane Florence on Thursday.

Brunswick County police arrested Dashaun Smith, 25, and Brandon Bellamy, 30, Thursday and charged them with breaking and entering and possession of burglary tools, WSB reported. Each has a $20,000 bond. The sheriff’s office arrested another pair the same day, 21-year-old Devin Harris and 18-year-old Justice Harris, and charged them with breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Each has a $5,000 bond.

“I want to send a message to the criminal element that’s looking for that opportunity: We’re going to do everything within our power to be very vigilant, working with our community, and if you seek to prey upon the citizens of Brunswick County, we’re going to do everything we can to lock you up,” Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram told WWAY. “I made sure ahead of time that we had adequate space for anybody that wanted to try that.”

Police warned evacuees against returning to their homes to prevent looting, as Hurricane Florence is still in full swing and flooding is expected in many areas.

TRENDING: President Trump Signs Proclamation to Officially Create ‘Patriot Day 2018’

Looters struck in both Texas and Florida in 2017 during Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The volunteer rescue organization Louisiana Cajun Navy said looters fired shots at its boats during an attempted rescue in Houston after Harvey. The original Facebook post was deleted, but a volunteer with the group posted a video on the group’s Facebook page saying he had heard reports that shots were fired at one of the boats.

Authorities in Harris County, Texas, announced in August 2017 that several of the alleged looters could face life sentences.

District Attorney Kim K. Ogg’s office made the announcement on Twitter after law enforcement arrested 14 looters throughout the Houston area over the 48 hours prior.

“People displaced or harmed in this storm are not going to be easy prey,” Ogg said. “Anyone who tries to take advantage of this storm to break into homes or businesses should know that they are going to feel the full weight of the law. Offenders will be processed around the clock without delay.”

Texas law increases punishments for crimes like robbery, burglary and theft if committed in a state-declared disaster area.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

MSNBC reporter Geoff Bennett smirking at the cameraTwitter image

Parkland Dad Swoops in After MSNBC Reporter Takes 9/11 Shot at Trump

Randy DeSoto

Nicholas Haros Jr, right, speaks during the 9/11 memorial service in New York City.C-SPAN screen shot

Watch: Nancy Pelosi and Cory Booker Get Scolded at 9/11 Memorial by Victim’s Family

Jack Davis

Donald Trump Jr., left, and "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough.Fox News, MSNBC screen shots

Trump Jr. Erupts After MSNBC Host’s 9/11 Claims: ‘You Owe an Apology to the 3,000+ Families’

Randy DeSoto

Dianne Feinstein; Brett KavanaughChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

FBI Throws Cold Water on Feinstein’s Kavanaugh Scandal Claim

The Western Journal

Andrew Harnik / AP

Kavanaugh Explains Why He Didn’t Shake the Hand of Parkland Father

Randy DeSoto

Kamala HarrisDrew Angerer / Getty Images

Washington Post Fact-Checker Awards Kamala Harris 4 Pinocchios for Attack on Kavanaugh

Kevin Daley

Fred Guttenberg, left, tries to shake Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's handChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Kavanaugh Sets Record Straight on Parkland Dad ‘Snub,’ Radically Different from Media’s Version

Randy DeSoto

Family of 911 OfficerC-SPAN

Man Appears To Take Shot at Kaepernick from 9/11 Memorial Stage

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.