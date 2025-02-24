Anthony Ricco, one of the lawyers defending Sean “Diddy” Combs from sex trafficking charges, will no longer defend the infamous rap mogul.

Ricco submitted a motion Thursday to withdraw from serving as one of Combs’ six defense attorneys, according to the New York Post.

“Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs,” the lawyer wrote.

“It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested.”

Before the move is official, however, a judge must formally approve.

Ricco did not say exactly why he wanted to leave the case.

But he did note that the request came after he spoke with Marc Agnifilo, the lead attorney defending Combs.

Ricco offered that the “brevity” of his affidavit requesting the dismissal was intended to avoid releasing information protected under attorney-client privilege.

He informed the judge that “there are sufficient reasons” he should be removed.

Ricco added that Combs “will continue to be represented by five other attorneys of record,” meaning that the resignation would not delay the expected trial, currently scheduled for May 5.

Combs will be defended from charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering.

The rapper allegedly abused women while forcing them to take part in erotic “Freak Off” performances in attempts to gratify his “sexual desires,” federal prosecutors previously claimed, per the New York Post.

“To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled,” the indictment said.

Combs allegedly created “a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.”

The rapper allegedly lured females and male prostitutes into the “Freak Offs,” which lasted for days and were fueled by drugs.

The substances were allegedly used to keep the women “obedient and compliant” after they were lured into the behavior, allegedly under the pretense of romantic relationships.

Combs allegedly filmed the encounters as leverage against the partakers.

The victims would then receive IV fluids to “recover from the physical exertion and drug use,” according to the prosecutors.

His staff would allegedly enable the “Freak Offs” by scheduling travel for those involved, reserving hotel rooms for the encounters, and stocking the rooms with supplies, such as baby oil, lubricants, and drugs.

The indictment was unsealed in September, which was six months after federal agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Combs has remained in custody without bail since that point.

