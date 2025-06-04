Police Escort NFL Player Out of Church Service After He Demands Confirmation of Rumor from the Pews

A longtime NFL veteran was escorted out of his Ohio Catholic church Saturday after raising questions about pornography use by the parish’s priest.

Jake McQuaide, an NFL long snapper, was removed after an outburst, according to WCPO-TV.

During Saturday afternoon’s Mass at Our Lady of Visitation, Archdiocese of Cincinnati Chancellor Jason Williams read a letter from Archbishop Robert Casey about controversy at the parish.

The letter said, Father Martin Bachman would be taking a “previously planned sabbatical.”

“Furthermore, recent rumors, for which no corroborating facts have been uncovered, are also unsubstantiated,” Williams read in a video posted to X.

Allegations against a priest on Cincinnati’s West Side sparked an investigation by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. A parishioner told Local 12 that a whistleblower sent him and his wife disturbing images allegedly on a laptop located in the parish office: https://t.co/U1aHA9C6Xs pic.twitter.com/bIiTgLkrzo — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) June 3, 2025

“Several concerns have been brought to the attention of the archdiocese. These have been investigated, and no wrongdoing — either criminally or ecclesiastically — has been substantiated … consequently, like gossip, the spreading of rumors is sinful, and we should all work to overcome this tendency of our fallen human nature,” Casey’s letter said, according to WCPO.

McQuaide then stood and voiced his concenrs.

“Please take a second. We want to put these rumors to rest. Can you answer this for me … fact or fiction,” McQuaide said.

“This is not the time for this,” he was told.

“I’m sorry, sir, this is the time and the place. I will stand up,” McQuaide said.

“Did the priest use our parish computer to look at pornography? … True or false,” McQuaide said before he was escorted out of the church.

McQuaide has played for the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and multiple other NFL teams, The 37-year-old is currently a free agent.

McQuaide declined comment on the incident.

Green Township police Capt. Mitch Hill said police have not been called to investigate.

Todd Zureick, a Visitation parishioner who filed a complaint with the archdiocese, said a third party he would not name sent him images taken from on a parish computer that included thumbnail links to pornography sites and sites with explicit content, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Zureick said ,the images may be legal, but they are not appropriate to be found on a church computer.

“It’s sad and embarrassing that the lack of institutional control and leadership at Visitation has led to this,” Zureick said.

