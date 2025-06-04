Share
Minnesota Vikings long snapper Jake McQuaide warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Florida, on Nov. 10, 2024.
Minnesota Vikings long snapper Jake McQuaide warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Florida, on Nov. 10, 2024. (Gary McCullough / AP)

Police Escort NFL Player Out of Church Service After He Demands Confirmation of Rumor from the Pews

 By Jack Davis  June 4, 2025 at 10:56am
A longtime NFL veteran was escorted out of his Ohio Catholic church Saturday after raising questions about pornography use by the parish’s priest.

Jake McQuaide, an NFL long snapper, was removed after an outburst, according to WCPO-TV.

During Saturday afternoon’s Mass at Our Lady of Visitation, Archdiocese of Cincinnati Chancellor Jason Williams read a letter from Archbishop Robert Casey about controversy at the parish.

The letter said, Father Martin Bachman would be taking a “previously planned sabbatical.”

“Furthermore, recent rumors, for which no corroborating facts have been uncovered, are also unsubstantiated,” Williams read in a video posted to X.

“Several concerns have been brought to the attention of the archdiocese. These have been investigated, and no wrongdoing — either criminally or ecclesiastically — has been substantiated … consequently, like gossip, the spreading of rumors is sinful, and we should all work to overcome this tendency of our fallen human nature,” Casey’s letter said, according to WCPO.

McQuaide then stood and voiced his concenrs.

Did McQuaide go too far?

“Please take a second. We want to put these rumors to rest. Can you answer this for me … fact or fiction,” McQuaide said.

“This is not the time for this,” he was told.

“I’m sorry, sir, this is the time and the place. I will stand up,” McQuaide said.

“Did the priest use our parish computer to look at pornography? … True or false,” McQuaide said before he was escorted out of the church.

McQuaide has played for the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and multiple other NFL teams, The 37-year-old is currently a free agent.

McQuaide declined comment on the incident.

Green Township police Capt. Mitch Hill said police have not been called to investigate.

Todd Zureick, a Visitation parishioner who filed a complaint with the archdiocese, said a third party he would not name sent him images taken from on a parish computer that included thumbnail links to pornography sites and sites with explicit content, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Zureick said ,the images may be legal, but they are not appropriate to be found on a church computer.

“It’s sad and embarrassing that the lack of institutional control and leadership at Visitation has led to this,” Zureick said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Police Escort NFL Player Out of Church Service After He Demands Confirmation of Rumor from the Pews
