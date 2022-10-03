Police Investigating After 27-Year-Old Fan Dies in 'Unfortunate Incident' at NFL Game

Police are investigating the death of a fan after Sunday’s NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh Public Safety reported that 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane was taken to the hospital after falling from a stadium escalator, according to WTAE-TV.

Officials say that they received a call about the fall around 4:30 p.m., just after the Jets defeated the Steelers, WTAE reported.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident, but there have been no reports of what led to Keane’s fall, according to WTAE.

The Steelers issued a statement Sunday announcing the team is aware of the situation and expressed condolences.

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today. We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family,” Burt Lauten, spokesman for the Steelers, said in the statement, according to WTAE.

Witnesses said police and stadium personnel were quick to shut down the escalator and clear people away from where the Keane fell.

“The medical staff, Pittsburgh police officers, Acrisure staff was right on the ball, shutting things down, getting people out of the way. I was in awe with how they took control of things,” one fan, Lenny Huhn, told WPXI-TV.

Many on Twitter have expressed shock and sadness at the incident.

“Sad news about death at Steelers game…..” TKO Sports tweeted.

“Sad to read of the tragic death of a fan following the Jets Steelers game this afternoon,” Section 71 Sports tweeted.

Though this is the first time someone has fallen to their death at Acrisure Stadium, tragedies like this have happened at other NFL stadiums.

In August a woman fell from an escalator and died at the Denver Broncos’ Empower Field during a concert, CBS News reported.

In 2021, there was an escalator problem at the New England Patriot’s Gillette Stadium and nine people ended up in the hospital.

