What was supposed to be a day of frying chicken for a KFC restaurant employee ended up turning into a potentially life-saving intervention.

The unidentified employee was working on May 14 in Memphis, Tennessee, and was handed a note from a woman, according to WHBQ-TV.

According to a police statement posted on Facebook, the “female had written a note begging for help.”

The employee then called the police and gave the address of the KFC, in addition to a description of both the woman and the man who was with her.

The woman and man were still at the restaurant when police arrived, USA Today reported.

When police confronted the two, the man started running.

But after the “brief foot chase,” the man was caught and identified as 23-year-old Diego Glay.

He was arrested and charged with evading arrest and kidnapping.

The victim had reportedly come to visit Glay by traveling on a Greyhound bus from another state. The two were in a relationship.

They apparently got into an argument, and the woman tried to leave on numerous occasions.

She stated that Glay was physically abusive toward her and was armed with a handgun.

In addition, the woman said that she was punched in the face, had her phone confiscated and was not allowed to leave Glay’s sight for days.

Glay stated that the two were living in cheap hotels around the city, according to WHBQ.

Glay currently resides in the Shelby County Jail and is being held on a $35,000 bond.

He was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, USA Today reported.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.