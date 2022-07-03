Share
Commentary
Lifestyle

Police Make Arrest After Keen KFC Employee Alerts Them to What Customer Secretly Wrote

 By Aaron David  July 3, 2022 at 9:30am
Share

What was supposed to be a day of frying chicken for a KFC restaurant employee ended up turning into a potentially life-saving intervention.

The unidentified employee was working on May 14 in Memphis, Tennessee, and was handed a note from a woman, according to WHBQ-TV.

According to a police statement posted on Facebook, the “female had written a note begging for help.”

The employee then called the police and gave the address of the KFC, in addition to a description of both the woman and the man who was with her.

The woman and man were still at the restaurant when police arrived, USA Today reported.

Trending:
Sheriff Briefs State After Disturbing Discovery in Lake: 'A Horrible Set of Facts Appears to Be Developing'

When police confronted the two, the man started running.

But after the “brief foot chase,” the man was caught and identified as 23-year-old Diego Glay.

He was arrested and charged with evading arrest and kidnapping.

The victim had reportedly come to visit Glay by traveling on a Greyhound bus from another state. The two were in a relationship.

They apparently got into an argument, and the woman tried to leave on numerous occasions.

She stated that Glay was physically abusive toward her and was armed with a handgun.

In addition, the woman said that she was punched in the face, had her phone confiscated and was not allowed to leave Glay’s sight for days.

Glay stated that the two were living in cheap hotels around the city, according to WHBQ.

Related:
Little Girl Mouths 8 Words to Passing Woman, Suddenly She's Whisked Into a Church and 'Dad' Is Thrown in Handcuffs

Glay currently resides in the Shelby County Jail and is being held on a $35,000 bond.

He was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, USA Today reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Aaron David
Editorial Intern
Aaron David is an Editorial Intern for The Western Journal. He specializes in broad forms of journalism including writing, video and commentary.




Police Make Arrest After Keen KFC Employee Alerts Them to What Customer Secretly Wrote
Author Who Plagiarized Novel Issues Apology - Then People Notice Something in Her Note Looks Familiar
Cold Case Solved: Cops Crack Teen Girl Murder Mystery Over Decade Old
Mystery: Elderly Homeless Amputee Shot, Police Baffled After Seeing Suspects
7-Year-Old's Body Found Chewed Up, Now Dead - Grandparents Charged
See more...

Conversation