Police served a search warrant on Sam Brinton, the Biden administration’s non-binary former Office of Nuclear Energy official, and recovered clothes belonging to a Tanzanian fashion designer reportedly stolen from a luggage carousel at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C.

It’s one more incident involving Brinton, already accused of theft of luggage from airports at Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) police launched a search of Brinton’s Maryland home in May and found clothes belonging to Asya Khamsin, according to Fox News.

Khamsin said she had seen photos of Brinton publicly wearing clothes she had designed that had been in a bag that turned up missing March 9, 2018, at Reagan Airport.

“The MWAA Police Department can confirm we returned the victim’s property and police retained photos of the evidence for prosecution,” according to MWAA spokeswoman Crystal Nosal.

“The case is still under adjudication and we cannot release more detailed information,” she said.

Since Khamsin’s property was valued at more than $1,000, Brinton was charged with felony grand larceny.

Arriving in Washington in 2018, Khamsin said she was unable to participate in an event where she was to display her clothes since the bag containing them had been stolen from a baggage carousel.

Later, upon seeing photos of Brinton apparently wearing the clothes she designed, coupled with reports of his alleged involvement in other airport luggage thefts, Khamsin, a Houston resident, filed a report with the local police department which contacted the FBI.

Brinton was charged with the September 2022, theft of luggage valued at over $2,300 from a Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport baggage carousel.

Police say that in July 2022, Brinton took a suitcase with contents, including jewelry, valued at nearly $3,700 from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

He could have been imprisoned for up to 15 years for the 2022 offenses, but in both cases judges ruled out jail time, Fox said.

Brinton, a nuclear engineer, headed nuclear waste policy at the Department of Energy.

In December 2022, it was reported he no longer was part of the DOE. Fox quoted a DOE representative who said, “This was not a Biden official.”

Yet, he took office in June of that year, in the midst of the Biden administration.

Brinton, the non-Biden-but-maybe-Biden official (is he non-Bidenary?), is a long-time LGBT activist.

He goes by the name of Sister Ray Dee O’Active in the Order of Perpetual Indulgence. The group’s Los Angeles chapter was involved in June controversy in their on-and-off invitations to take part in “pride” celebrations at Dodger Stadium.

