If you frequent cable news channels and/or airport baggage carousels, you might remember Sam Brinton, the “nonbinary” former Biden administration Department of Energy official best known for his openness about his sexual degeneracy and his flamboyant, androgynous manner of dress (often involving purloined women’s garments).

It seems like only last week we heard about a scandal involving the LGBT activist who oversaw nuclear waste disposal policy for the DOE. But that’s unfair — it’s been two weeks since Brinton was charged with stealing yet another woman’s luggage — this time at Reagan National Airport in Washington — and was arrested as a “fugitive from justice” at his home in Rockville, Maryland.

But he/she/they/zhe can’t stay out of the spotlight for long.

Now, Brinton is making headlines for his association with the degenerate LGBT rights group that’s turned the Los Angeles Dodgers into the Bud Light of Major League Baseball.

According to a Thursday report from Fox News, Brinton was previously an employee of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the libertine anti-Catholic organization that was first invited, then uninvited, then re-invited to the Dodgers’ “pride month” celebration on June 16.

Before he was “one of if not the very first openly genderfluid individuals in federal government leadership” who had “worn his stilettos to Congress to advise legislators about nuclear policy and to the White House where he advised President Obama and Michelle Obama on LGBT issues” (all his own words), and before he started referring to a certain former head of the National Institutes for Allergies and Infectious Diseases as (shudder) “Daddy Fauci,” Sam Brinton was an employee of the drag queen organization best known for its embrace of hedonism and Catholic-baiting.

What a shocker: The most woke administration in history has only one degree of separation from one of the most disgraceful, blasphemous left-wing hate groups in America today.

While Brinton’s involvement with the group had been reported previously, the Fox News report revealed that tax filings from the D.C. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence listed Brinton as the principal officer of the group from its founding in 2016 until 2018.

The LA Dodgers Pride Night controversy just got weirder According to Fox News: Former Biden nuclear official Sam Brinton “was the D.C. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’s principal officer from its founding in 2016 until 2018” pic.twitter.com/GHWgqFWmSC — Aldo 🌞 (@AldoButtazzoni) May 25, 2023

The D.C. chapter of the group is related to the national organization, based in San Francisco.

However, it’s a few hundred miles south in Los Angeles where the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are making the most news at the moment.

The Dodgers initially invited members of the group to its LGBT “Pride Night” event earlier this month.

On May 17, however, the invitation was rescinded after protests over the organization’s mockery of Jesus and the Catholic Church. (For example, the organization’s drag queens fashion themselves as nuns, calling each other “Sister” as if they had taken some kind of holy order of anti-chastity — and that’s hardly the least offensive affront the group has committed against the church.)

Happening Now: The LA Dodgers have re-invited the drag queen group known as the The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Who are the “sisters?” – in 1995 on Easter Sunday they did a pub crawl to mock Stations of the Cross which commemorates Jesus’s last day on earth. – in 1999… pic.twitter.com/NvCX6OxVyg — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) May 24, 2023

Excluding them, therefore, seemed like the sensible thing to do, but we don’t live in sensible times; according to Fox News, LA Pride threatened to boycott the event if the organization wasn’t included, so the team caved.

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the club said in a news release May 22.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles criticized the decision in a statement a day later.

“The decision to honor a group that clearly mocks the Catholic faith and makes light of the sincere and holy vocations of our women religious who are an integral part of our Church is what has caused disappointment, concern, anger, and dismay from our Catholic community,” the statement read.

Should the Dodgers pull back their invite to this group? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The Archdiocese stands against any actions that would disparage and diminish our Christian faith and those who dedicate their lives to Christ,” it continued. “Let us also show our care and respect for our women religious by sending a message of support to their communities through phone calls, letters, and posts on their social channels, supporting vocations by donating to their orders, and/or making donations in their name to the programs they support.”

As for Brinton, it can’t be said that he wasn’t an enthusiastic member of the organization.

In a December 2020 interview with “Sister Lida Christ” (seriously) of the Boston Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Brinton — then vice president of advocacy and government affairs at the gay rights group the Trevor Project, in addition to his leadership role with the D.C. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence — said he considered members of the organization “to be like gods and goddesses.”

He and Mr. Lida Christ reminisced about an organization dinner in Boston while Brinton was at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“It was beautiful, just, it’s beautiful, honestly, to see how you’ve blossomed, but I remember you sitting at the table and we were like, anybody can be a sister,” the “sister” said. “And you, I think you were like, ‘I can’t be a sister,’ and we were like, ‘No, you can, and should, and here’s our card.'”

“Exactly — as you said, it was definitely a, you know, folks bringing up the idea of, like, being a sister,” Brinton said. “And I knew my history … I’m, like, a person who, I know my community, I want to know what it’s gone through so I can help understand and build upon it, build upon the shoulders that I’ve been given, right?

“And I very vividly remember, like, I sat down at your table because I considered the sisters to be like, gods and goddesses among the people — like, and I still do believe this in a way, right? But it was one of those, like, ‘I’m not ready, I’m not worthy’ kind of a moment.”







What, were the “sisters … gods and goddesses among the people” because they were also baggage handlers at Boston Logan International Airport? Were they able to tip Brinton off when a prominent Tanzanian women’s fashion designer was set to arrive and had plenty of her wares in her luggage, ripe for the taking?

I’m just kidding, of course; that alleged Brinton theft happened in D.C.

However, needless to say, however, Brinton isn’t going to feature heavily in the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’s “pride” celebrations in Los Angeles or elsewhere — and not just because the man who was “one of if not the very first openly genderfluid individuals in federal government leadership” probably has some strict travel restrictions after racking up a third airport baggage theft charge. (Shame, since he seems to be the only guy I’ve ever run across who enjoys waiting around the luggage carousel.)

Now, can I adduce a predilection for stealing suitcases from his having a leadership position in the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence? No, of course not.

However, I can draw a line between membership in a group that celebrates dissolution and makes a mockery of organized faith, traditional morality and social mores and the disposition to break those mores and that morality, whether the breakage is legal or not.

And yet, this is the group the Dodgers are falling over backward to accommodate — both this year and presumably in the future.

Just a heads up, TSA agents: You might want to be extra diligent around the baggage claim area at LAX during “pride month.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.