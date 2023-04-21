Former Biden administration official Sam Brinton, who made headlines last year as the White House’s first “gender-fluid” bureaucrat, will not be getting jail time for stealing luggage from the Minneapolis airport.

Brinton, who served as deputy assistant secretary of spent fuel and waste disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy, was placed in an adult diversion program on Monday, according to KMSP-TV.

Brinton, who calls himself “non-binary,” must have a mental health evaluation as part of the program.

Totally normal vs. We can’t believe he’s crazy pic.twitter.com/Jd5ijUYP8y — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 19, 2023



The program also requires Brinton to write a letter of apology to the person whose luggage he took, return whatever stolen property he may still possess, and perform three days of community service.

Adult diversion is usually for first-time offenders.

Brinton was seen taking a bag matching the description of one that was reported missing at the airport in September.

Court papers say Brinton has admitted to stealing the luggage, but said its contents were left in his hotel room when he went back to Washington. Police said nothing was recovered there, according to KARE-TV.

Brinton was let go by the Department of Energy in December after Brinton faced a similar luggage theft charge in Las Vegas.

In that case, Brinton was given a suspended 180-day jail sentence and ordered to pay the victim $3,670.74 as restitution. He must also stay out of trouble, according to court records cited by KLAS-TV.

Brinton had originally faced felony charges in Nevada, but he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft.

Brinton’s habit of stealing luggage may date back years.

In February, one woman tweeted a photo of Brinton wearing a dress that appeared identical to one she had designed herself. She said the dress was in a bag she ostensibly lost at a Washington, D.C., airport in 2018.

My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA 🇺🇸 I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfitswhich was in the lost bag on 2018 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lJwLHtMJlz — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 20, 2023

