Share
News

Police Raid Rectory, Detain Catholic Bishop and Several Priests Critical of Administration

 By Jack Davis  August 21, 2022 at 12:44pm
Share

A Roman Catholic leader in Nicaragua has been arrested for speaking out against the government of President Daniel Ortega.

Bishop Rolando Álvarez and serval other priests were arrested Friday after Nicaraguan authorities had accused them of “organizing violent groups” and inciting them “to carry out acts of hate against the population,” according to Associated Press reports published by PBS.

Alvarez was placed under house arrest at his parents’ home in Managua, according to The Washington Post. Five priests and two seminarians arrested with him at the bishop’s residence in Matagalpa were imprisoned in El Chipote.

The government did not say what charges any face.

Trending:
Harriet Hageman Accused of Lying About Cheney Concession, So She Released the Voicemail

The bishop’s residence had been surrounded by troops for the past two weeks.

“For several days a positive communication from the Matagalpa diocese was awaited with a lot of patience, prudence and sense of responsibility, that never materialized,” a National Police statement said, according to PBS. “With the continuation of the destabilizing and provocative activities, the aforementioned public order operation became necessary.”

The National Police said the goal of the arrests was to allow “the citizenry and families of Matagalpa to recover normalcy.”

Is this the kind of government socialists support?

Álvarez has opposed Ortega’s regime since 2018.

“We hope there would be a series of electoral reforms, structural changes to the electoral authority — free, just and transparent elections, international observation without conditions,” Álvarez said. “Effectively the democratization of the country.”

Manuel Orozco, of the Inter-American Dialogue, said Álvarez was both a symbolic and substantive threat to Ortega.

Related:
Pope Proposes Abandoning the Papacy After Coming to Realization on Canada Trip

“Nicaraguans are very loyal to the church,” he said. “In a survey I did last year, 70 percent of Nicaraguans say that to them, the political opinion of the religious authority at the national or the parochial level was important in shaping their political views.”

“(Álvarez’s) narrative, it’s based on the religious script, the biblical script about opposing the oppressor,” Orozco said. “And he makes allusions not to incite violence or to call for resistance, but he does say there is oppression.”

Orozco said because no major response from outside nations is expected, Ortega and his allies “continue to push the envelope because they don’t see that short of a military invasion, there is not going to be anything that can stop them.”

In March, Nicaragua expelled the Vatican’s top diplomat in Nicaragua.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Police Raid Rectory, Detain Catholic Bishop and Several Priests Critical of Administration
SWAT Team Called to Home of Man Who Allegedly Spray Painted on Rainbow Crosswalk
Zuckerberg's Meta Rolling Out 40 Teams to 'Protect' Midterm Elections by Disrupting Groups and Censoring Content
Healthy Woman Begins Feeling Strange Then Forgets Her Own Name, When They Pull Up Her Carpet Everything Makes Sense
Police Took a Closer Look at the Buckets in His Basement and Make a Horrifying Find, Things Get Worse When They Read the Messages
See more...

Conversation