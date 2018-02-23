Police Release 911 Call from Nikolas Cruz After Fight over Guns Just Months Before Florida Shooting

Officials released Friday a 911 call a woman made in 2017 when her son kicked Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz out of their house after he began tearing their home apart.

Cruz was involved in a fight with the adult son of a woman he was staying with shortly after his mother died, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report.

He is accused of shooting and killing 17 people earlier this month at a high school in Parkland.

“He came in the house and started banging all the doors and banging all the walls. Hitting the walls, throwing everything in the room, and then my son got in there,” Roxanne and Rock Deschamps told police dispatchers in November of 2017, according to a report from local news affiliates.

Rock Deschamps tossed Cruz out the house shortly thereafter. Roxanne, his mother, called the police once Cruz was removed from the house.

“(H)e left the house. But I need somebody here because I’m afraid he comes back, and he has a lot of weapons,” she said, referring to guns Roxanne Deschamps believed Cruz stashed around the home.

Rock Deschamps told the dispatcher that Cruz wants his guns.

“That’s all he wants is his gun and that’s all he cares about is his gun. He bought tons of ammo, bullets and stuff and I took them away from him,” he said.

The incident paints the image of a very troubled man struggling to deal with the loss of his mother.

Cruz told a deputy after being spotted at a nearby park that he had been angry because he misplaced a photo of his recently deceased mother and he apologized for losing his temper.

The incident comes after members of the media criticized the FBI and other federal officials for dismissing or ignoring warning signs that Cruz was a ticking time bomb.

The FBI was warned twice about Cruz. The first warning came after the teen commented on YouTube, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter,” posting the dark prediction under his own name.

The second warning came when someone close to Cruz called the FBI tip line to warn them that the 19-year-old had expressed a desire to kill people and was a potential school shooter.

“The caller provided information about Cruz’s gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting,” FBI Director Chris Wray admitted last week in a statement.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

