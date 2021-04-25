Excessive amounts of alcohol can make anyone say crazy things.

The Detroit News, citing authorities, reported that Democratic Rep. Jewell Jones, who represents the 11th district in the Michigan House of Representatives, was erratically driving his black Chevy Tahoe — with a license plate reading “ELECTED” — on April 6 as he pulled onto the shoulder of Interstate 96 and rolled into a ditch.

State troopers who responded to the accident said they were met with a drunk and combative Jones, who directed some interesting remarks toward law enforcement officials. He even allegedly threatened to tattle on them to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“I don’t give a f— bro, when I call Gretchen [Whitmer] ill (sic) need yall (sic) ID’s badge numbers everything,” Jones, 26, said, according to a police report obtained Wednesday by The Detroit News. “It’s not going to be good for you, I run y’all budget, bro.”

The report also said Jones tried to show a badge instead of identification, and it listed his blood alcohol content as 0.19 — more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Jones allegedly had to be forced to the ground, stunned twice with a stun gun and pepper-sprayed in the eye before he could be taken into custody.

Jones also possessed a loaded Glock in his vehicle, according to the police report. He was booked overnight in the Livingston County Jail and released the following day pending lab results, according to The News.

The outlet said Jones was charged last week with four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

According to a tweet by WHMI-FM News Director Jon King, “Asst. Livingston County Prosecutor Carolyn Henry referred to the April 6th incident as “a very serious matter that put the safety of our community at risk and put paramedics tending to a patient at risk.”

State Rep. Jewell Jones was arraigned this afternoon in Howell, where Asst. Livingston County Prosecutor Carolyn Henry referred to the April 6th incident as “a very serious matter that put the safety of our community at risk and put paramedics tending to a patient at risk.” — Jon King (@JonKing98115241) April 16, 2021

Jones now faces at least two years behind bars if convicted, according to WJBK-TV. I would think that would put a damper on his next re-election campaign, but who knows for sure?

Lawmaker Jewell Jones expected to be charged on a slew of charges today at 3:30..this is the press release from the Livington County Prosecutors Office @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/YW1bCXvtRo — Jessica Dupnack (@JDupnackFOX2) April 16, 2021

Naturally, the Twitterverse made a well-deserved mockery of Jones. Nobody who tries to abuse their position deserves forgiveness or consideration.

I’m going to need SNL to do a skit about the call the Jewell Jones makes to the Governor. — Molly Korn (@mdobk) April 21, 2021

Oh yeah–

I forgot he pulled a JohnKerry:

“Do Uknow who I am?” As they used to do in mask😷achusetts in Michigan they give CongressFolk a ‘badge’.

He(foolishly)flashd HIS badge when askd4 ‘license, Ins+registration’.

Is he really National Guard material?! https://t.co/rlEpcvwyIF — sandy Cobb (@sandicandie) April 19, 2021

Michigan House leaders have not reached any decisions about whether Jones will face discipline, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Unfortunately for Jones, it is unlikely that Whitmer will save the day. She’s dealing with enough problems of her own, many of her own making.

If you do the crime, you do the time, no matter what position of power you might hold.

Hopefully, Michigan voters will get smart and stop electing people such as Jones to their legislature.

