Commentary
Police Report: Democratic Lawmaker Threatened State Troopers After Drunken Ride Ended in Rollover

By Garion Frankel
Published April 25, 2021 at 1:39pm
Excessive amounts of alcohol can make anyone say crazy things.

The Detroit News, citing authorities, reported that Democratic Rep. Jewell Jones, who represents the 11th district in the Michigan House of Representatives, was erratically driving his black Chevy Tahoe — with a license plate reading “ELECTED” — on April 6 as he pulled onto the shoulder of Interstate 96 and rolled into a ditch.

State troopers who responded to the accident said they were met with a drunk and combative Jones, who directed some interesting remarks toward law enforcement officials. He even allegedly threatened to tattle on them to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“I don’t give a f— bro, when I call Gretchen [Whitmer] ill (sic) need yall (sic) ID’s badge numbers everything,” Jones, 26, said, according to a police report obtained Wednesday by The Detroit News. “It’s not going to be good for you, I run y’all budget, bro.”

Should Rep. Jones go to jail?

The report also said Jones tried to show a badge instead of identification, and it listed his blood alcohol content as 0.19 — more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Jones allegedly had to be forced to the ground, stunned twice with a stun gun and pepper-sprayed in the eye before he could be taken into custody.

Jones also possessed a loaded Glock in his vehicle, according to the police report. He was booked overnight in the Livingston County Jail and released the following day pending lab results, according to The News.

The outlet said Jones was charged last week with four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

According to a tweet by WHMI-FM News Director Jon King, “Asst. Livingston County Prosecutor Carolyn Henry referred to the April 6th incident as “a very serious matter that put the safety of our community at risk and put paramedics tending to a patient at risk.”

Jones now faces at least two years behind bars if convicted, according to WJBK-TV. I would think that would put a damper on his next re-election campaign, but who knows for sure?

Naturally, the Twitterverse made a well-deserved mockery of Jones. Nobody who tries to abuse their position deserves forgiveness or consideration.

Michigan House leaders have not reached any decisions about whether Jones will face discipline, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Unfortunately for Jones, it is unlikely that Whitmer will save the day. She’s dealing with enough problems of her own, many of her own making.

If you do the crime, you do the time, no matter what position of power you might hold.

Hopefully, Michigan voters will get smart and stop electing people such as Jones to their legislature.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Garion Frankel
Contributor, Commentary
Garion Frankel is the senior policy advisor for the Texas Federation of College Republicans. He enjoys and has published articles and academic works on public policy, philosophy and political theory.
