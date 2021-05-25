Police Search for 'Four Black Males' Suspected of Shooting BLM's Sasha Johnson

Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was tragically shot in London, England, on Sunday. While this was certainly an unacceptable act of violence, the speculation that it came as a result of her activism appears to have been premature.

After the incident occurred, many people around the world reacted — including members of the Taking the Initiative Party. BBC reported that Johnson was on the leadership committee of that party, the goal of which is “to create real change in communities across the UK by setting the agenda in government.”

While TTIP said that its focus was on Johnson’s health, it acknowledged that there was a great deal of speculation around the shooting, according to BBC.

Some of that speculation appeared to come from Black Lives Matter UK, which subtly implied in a tweet that the attack might have been targeted.

“Any attempt to intimidate or silence [Johnson], is an attack on all of us,” the organization said. “Touch one, touch all. We pray that she will pull through this and those who threatened her life are held accountable.”

Any attempt to intimidate or silence her, is an attack on all of us. Touch one, touch all. We pray that she will pull through this and those who threatened her life are held accountable. Our thoughts are with her children, family, and all impacted by this senseless attack. — #BlackLivesMatterUK (@ukblm) May 23, 2021

Labour Party MP Diane Abbott also implied that the attack was due to Johnson’s activism, tweeting that “[n]obody should have to potentially pay with their life because they stood up for racial justice.”

Black activist #SashaJohnson in hospital in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head. Nobody should have to potentially pay with their life because they stood up for racial justice #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/AlE4ELXiFl — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) May 24, 2021



As it turns out, Metropolitan Police Service Commander Alison Heydari said that there is “nothing to suggest Sasha was the victim of a targeted attack,” according to the Guardian. The description of the suspects also seems to fly against the preferred leftist narrative.

“We know there was an organised party taking place in the back garden of an address in Consort Road. Sasha was among around 30 guests at the party,” Scotland Yard’s Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said.

“Shortly before 3am, four black males wearing dark clothing have gained entry into the garden through a side entrance and in the ensuing melee a firearm has been discharged, injuring Sasha. The suspects have then fled the garden.

“Our work is ongoing to establish the motive for this attack but I want to reiterate that nothing has been brought to our attention that suggests Sasha was targeted,” the inspector concluded.

Of course, the left is not allowed to admit that a black male could have committed a crime. That is why they preemptively created the narrative that the shooting was a targeted attack.

TTIP, in the wake of the police statements regarding Johnson’s shooting, responded that the group was “disgusted” at the way police and media were “not acknowledging that this is a hate crime or a targeted attack at worst.” Radical leftists seem intent on blaming anyone other than the actual suspects in this attack.

A friend of Johnson, Imarn Ayton, told BBC that the attack appeared to be “more related to rival gangs as opposed to her activism,” and said that she did not believe Johnson was the intended target.

To be clear, this does not in any way diminish the horrific nature of the attack. It does, however, suggest that gang violence is still prominent in black communities.

Organizations like Black Lives Matter have promoted policies that hurt black children, such as the destruction of the nuclear family.

According to the New York Post, BLM’s website stated its desire to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement” until September 2020.

Having a strong mother and father figure in the household is critical in children’s upbringing. Instead of advocating for that, leftist groups like BLM have argued that there is no need for both a mother and a father in the household.

This line of thinking leads to broken families, and it increases the likelihood of children finding the wrong path. If BLM truly cared about black lives, they would be promoting strong family structures that would benefit the young black population.

At this point, the four black men are only suspects, and they certainly have a right to a fair trial. Still, the possibility that the attack arose from gang violence is a stark reminder that activists are not exempt from the violent crime that their preferred policies help promote.

