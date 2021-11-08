Share
News

Police Urge Vigilance After 3 Ivy League Schools Are Hit with Bomb Threats on the Same Day

 By Jack Davis  November 8, 2021 at 1:57pm
Share

Multiple Ivy League colleges were threatened Sunday that there were bombs on their campuses.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities all alerted students and evacuated some campus buildings in the aftermath of threats, according to NBC News.

All three colleges eventually ruled that their buildings were safe after several hours of searching for a bomb.

The threats followed a similar one against Yale two days earlier, which also prompted the evacuation of several nearby buildings in New Haven, Connecticut.

The New York City Police Department called the threat at Columbia “a swatting incident.”

Trending:
Recount Possible in New Jersey as Former Governor Speaks Out, Candidate Says Best Legal Experts Stand Ready

Andy Costello, a former NYPD deputy inspector of police, said swatting can mean a fake threat to distract police from the actual scene of a crime, according to WCBS-TV.

“But it’s morphed into a term where people make fake bomb threats simultaneously at different locations, just to attract and move police resources to them,” Costello said.

Should people who phone in bomb threats face jail time?

Columbia students Cole Fitzgibbons and Christian Gomes were alarmed when their college sent out a warning.

“At that point, we just took our stuff and we just dipped,” Fitzgibbons said, according to WCBS.

Gomes said it was odd that multiple colleges had the same experience.

“And it happened at Yale a couple days ago. I don’t know if it’s like targeting the Ivys,” Gomes said.

Cornell officials said the threat came via anonymous phone call, according to The Cornell Daily Sun.

Related:
Man Receives Sentence After He Plotted to Release Radiological Materials in Arizona

Joel Malina, vice president for university relations at Cornell, said the caller threatened an attack with automatic weapons and explosives.

In all cases, the threats targeted specific buildings.

Similar threats also took place last week at three schools in Ohio: Miami University, Ohio University’s Athens campus and Cleveland State’s Marshall College of Law.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Police Urge Vigilance After 3 Ivy League Schools Are Hit with Bomb Threats on the Same Day
Ban on Confederate Flag Issued in New York
Disney Axes Iconic 'Mighty Ducks' Character from Hit Show After Star Actor Refuses to Get the Jab
Newsmax Denies It Will Force Vaccine, But Employees Who Refuse It Face an Invasive Weekly Alternative
'Nothing is Off the Table': Biden's Surgeon General Admits the Hated Vax Mandate May Expand Once Again
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.