News
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services building is shown in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 16, 2006.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services building is shown in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 16, 2006.

Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of Two Prominent Buildings in Washington, DC

 By Ailan Evans  October 27, 2021 at 9:20am
The Department of Health and Human Services and two other buildings in Washington, D.C., were forced to evacuate Wednesday due to at least one bomb threat.

A bomb threat was received at the Humphrey Building, where the HHS is headquartered, on Wednesday morning, according to HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Sarah Lovenheim.

“This morning there was a bomb threat received at the Humphrey Building. Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the building and there is no reported incident,” Lovenheim said in a statement shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Several roads around the offices were closed to traffic, WUSA-TV reported.

“We are monitoring the situation closely with Federal Protective Service. Any questions can be directed to Federal Protective Service,” Lovenheim said.

The Federal Protective Service did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The O’Neill House Office Building and the U.S. Botanic Garden were also forced to evacuate, according to alerts sent out by the U.S. Capitol Police.

The alerts said the Capitol Police were assisting the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service with a “suspicious package.”

It is unclear if these buildings are evacuating due to the same bomb threat.

Both the O’Neill House Office Building and the U.S. Botanic Garden are across the street from the Humphrey Building.

The O’Neill House Office Building is owned by the U.S. House of Representatives, which did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Conversation