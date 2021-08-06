Path 27
Police Warn Town Residents: Venomous Snake Is on the Loose

Amanda Thomason August 6, 2021 at 2:26pm
Most pet owners prefer fluffy, cute animals — it’s only a handful of people who are devoted to the venomous ones.

After a mishap in Grand Prarie, Texas, one of those venomous pets is on the loose.

Tre Mat was properly permitted to own his 6-foot cobra, but while he was working on a new enclosure for it, the snake escaped and vanished on Tuesday evening.


“I feel very bad for the community and everything, for the fears that they have to go through,” he said, according to Fox News.

Mat searched for the deadly snake to no avail. Even a professional snake catcher and Grand Prarie Animal Services came to scour the neighborhood.

The Grand Prarie Police Department posted a warning about the lost reptile on Facebook.

“On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at around 6:30 P.M., Grand Prairie Animal Services responded to a report of a missing snake,” the post reads. “The owner noticed his venomous West African Banded Cobra snake, permitted by the State of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, missing from its enclosure around 5:00 P.M.”

The department said area hospitals had been alerted.

“GPPD has also been in contact with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department related to policy and procedures on the permitting of venomous snakes in residential areas.”

While Mat believes his snake has died, authorities are still warning people to keep their eyes peeled.

“We don’t know if the snake is long gone or if the snake is still in the house, but we have not been able to locate it,” Grand Prairie official Mark Beseda said, according to CNN. “We haven’t got anything on it. No sightings, or tips or calls on different snakes.”


While Mat feels bad for the commotion he caused, he knew it was his duty to alert the proper authorities.

“I wanted my community to feel safe,” he told KTVT. “And yeah, it’s required. I’m required as a permitted citizen to call my community if something’s a mishap.”

Mat has not been charged, but police are looking into the case to determine whether he violated any laws.

Wildlife official Randall Kennedy said as long as the snake is left alone, there should be no injuries.

“Don’t get overhyped. It’s not going to chase you down, anything like that,” he said. “If you step on it, it’s going to bite you. If you grab it, it’s going to bite you. Other than that, you’re pretty safe.”

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Conversation