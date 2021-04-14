Login
Commentary
Political Theater: Vaccinated Biden Walks Alone in Arlington Cemetery Wearing a Mask

President Joe Biden walks through Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday.Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden walks through Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published April 14, 2021 at 4:20pm
President Joe Biden wants to make it very clear that he wears a mask, even when it is not necessary.

While visiting Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday to honor soldiers who fell in Afghanistan and Iraq, the president wore a face covering even though he was nowhere near anybody.

Biden is fully vaccinated as well, making the situation an obvious example of political theater.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines don’t even take any issue with fully vaccinated people gathering with other vaccinated people indoors while not wearing masks, adding another layer of virtue signaling to a situation that saw Biden walking outside while alone.

“He’s wearing a mask and is by himself in Arlington while walking the grave sites despite having been vaccinated for months now,” Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck tweeted.

“All performance. What an embarrassment,” he continued.

Other social media users also reacted to the president’s political theater:

At the beginning of his term, Biden called on all Americans to wear a mask for the first 100 days of his presidency.

Technically speaking, he would have been violating his own mandate if he did not wear a mask at Arlington National Cemetery, as he also ordered that masks be worn on all federal land.

The sight of our president wearing a mask while walking outside, completely alone and fully vaccinated, only goes to show how ridiculous that mandate is. But I digress.

The first 100 days of the Biden administration end on April 29, so it will be interesting to see if the president continues to wear a mask in these photo-op moments.

Hint: He likely will.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Orange County
