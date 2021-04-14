Political Theater: Vaccinated Biden Walks Alone in Arlington Cemetery Wearing a Mask

President Joe Biden wants to make it very clear that he wears a mask, even when it is not necessary.

While visiting Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday to honor soldiers who fell in Afghanistan and Iraq, the president wore a face covering even though he was nowhere near anybody.

Biden is fully vaccinated as well, making the situation an obvious example of political theater.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines don’t even take any issue with fully vaccinated people gathering with other vaccinated people indoors while not wearing masks, adding another layer of virtue signaling to a situation that saw Biden walking outside while alone.

“He’s wearing a mask and is by himself in Arlington while walking the grave sites despite having been vaccinated for months now,” Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck tweeted.

“All performance. What an embarrassment,” he continued.

He’s wearing a mask and is by himself in Arlington while walking the grave sites despite having been vaccinated for months now. All performance. What an embarrassment. https://t.co/1hQZcfYVFY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 14, 2021

Other social media users also reacted to the president’s political theater:

He’s fully vaccinated, alone, outside, with no one within 100 feet of him and he’s still wearing a mask. https://t.co/fuYwmYFWcd — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 14, 2021

Vaccinated and alone…….why the mask? https://t.co/RaCJWAZNkf — Blue Collar Worker Party #resist46 (@metal_gear88) April 14, 2021

Were the dead in danger of catching COVID? — G_Mann (@GMann_19) April 14, 2021

there’s no business like show business 😜 — Iris Wolf 🌸🎼🎬🇬🇧🐾❄ (@IrisW2608) April 14, 2021

At the beginning of his term, Biden called on all Americans to wear a mask for the first 100 days of his presidency.

“In the next few months, masks, not vaccines, are the best defense against Covid-19,” President Biden says, calling on Americans to continue to wear masks for the first 100 days of his presidency. pic.twitter.com/fqpwVPV9j0 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 26, 2021

Technically speaking, he would have been violating his own mandate if he did not wear a mask at Arlington National Cemetery, as he also ordered that masks be worn on all federal land.

The sight of our president wearing a mask while walking outside, completely alone and fully vaccinated, only goes to show how ridiculous that mandate is. But I digress.

The first 100 days of the Biden administration end on April 29, so it will be interesting to see if the president continues to wear a mask in these photo-op moments.

Hint: He likely will.

