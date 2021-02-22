I live in Texas, and Winter Storm Uri, as well as the resulting power grid failure, were nothing short of terrible.

Personally, my apartment was without power for several days, and I feel fortunate that I never lost water or had pipes explode, as many of my neighbors were not so lucky. I had friends freeze in their homes with no power, water or transportation for days on end.

Amid the chaos, suffering and death, national politicians immediately started pointing fingers at their political opponents (and Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz decided to take a trip to Cancún).

Although Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has commendably raised millions of dollars for relief efforts here in Texas, the democratic socialist couldn’t resist mocking Republicans and capitalism in the process, joined by a chorus of progressive politicians and academics from around the country:

Natural disasters reveal how brutal & inhumane our system of inequality is. No one should be left to fend for themselves in a natural disaster. This is why we insist on justice in climate policy. In a modern society, equity is as important as technology. We must modernize. #GND — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 17, 2021

So many Texans are in desperate conditions without heat, water, and little relief. Gov. Abbott needs to get off TV pointing fingers & start helping people. After that, he needs to read a book on his own state’s energy supply. I’ll be prepping TX relief emails if he needs help. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 17, 2021

The crisis in Texas right now is not an accident. This is the result of energy policy that puts corporate profits over human life — and we’re going to end that reckless greed with a Green New Deal and transformative energy policy. https://t.co/fxpT2bHtTH — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) February 16, 2021

It’s too bad that the Republicans who run Texas are now committed to the canard that renewable energy somehow caused the blackout; once you’ve gone with a Big Lie, there’s no going back. Because they really should be reflecting on the failure of a theory 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 20, 2021

But while a natural disaster turned into another pawn on the political chessboard, Texans immediately committed themselves to helping other Texans, with churches at the forefront of charitable giving.

Churches across Texas opened their doors to provide resources for those in need, The Christian Post reported Feb. 15.

In San Antonio, a collection of churches and ministries joined together to assist those who were in dire straits, including Church Under the Bridge, which is designed to minister to the homeless, according to the Christian outlet.

“No one should have to sleep outside unless they decide that on their own. There are many options available,” read a Facebook post from the church, which opened its doors to the homeless, offering them a place to take shelter, dinner, breakfast and even a movie.

In Denison, Texas, St. Luke Episcopal Church invited the community to spend the night in a warm bed before offering them a hot breakfast the next morning, according to KXII-TV.

“The coffee pot will be on all night long,” Father Don Perschell said, noting that the church would still be compliant with all COVID-19 guidelines.

In Houston, Lakewood Church, led by Joel Osteen, opened as a warming center for anyone in need of shelter, available without an appointment and for as long as necessary, according to The Christian Post.

“Approximately a dozen people arrived last night, and we expect more today with power outages,” a Lakewood spokesperson told The Post.

“We are working with the Harris County [Sheriff’s] department and local homeless organizations to be available. We have beds, blankets and other supplies. No one will be turned away.”

The situation in Texas has drastically improved, and most (but not all) of Texas now has electricity and access to safe drinking water.

However, this recovery would not have been possible without the tenacity, generosity and spirit in the hearts of Texans, which have been illustrated by the public services provided by churches and ministries statewide.

It’s clear that God was working through Texans this past week.

Instead of railing about what politician said what mean thing to who, or how the next big thing is going to kill us all, maybe the mainstream media should report on the sheer kindness and generosity that I saw from us Texans.

