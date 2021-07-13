Path 27
Gwen Berry, who finished in third place, turns away from American flag during the national anthem after the women's hammer throw final at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on June 26. (Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

Poll Finds Nearly 2/3 of Black Americans Disapprove of Anti-US Flag Stunts

Samantha Chang July 13, 2021 at 6:08am
In a stinging rebuke to the left-wing narrative that black Americans approve of unpatriotic, anti-flag stunts, a whopping 61 percent in a new poll said athletes should respect the U.S. flag when representing the country at international sports competitions.

Moreover, 69 percent of Hispanic-Americans disapprove of anti-flag gestures, according to the survey released Monday by Insights & Issues.

The poll of 1,424 adults was conducted from June 30 through July 2 by TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence and compiled by Insights & Issues. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 points.

While anti-flag protests are hyped by Democrats and the left-wing media as if they’re endorsed by many Americans — especially black Americans — the poll showed that is a false narrative.



A staggering 79 percent of adults surveyed said it’s important “for professional athletes to publicly respect the American flag on the international level,” with 60 percent saying it is “very important,” according to the I&I/TIPP poll.

Interestingly, both Republicans and Democrats overwhelmingly believe it’s important for American athletes to respect the U.S. flag at international sporting events.

According to the new poll, 93 percent of Republicans and 72 percent of Democrats surveyed said showing respect is important.

This is a comical rebuff of many left-wing “journalists” — such as New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay — who groused that she was “really disturbed” when she saw a sea of American flags during a visit to Long Island, New York.

Interestingly, the new poll also found that the more educated you are, the more likely you are to respect the flag.

“Support for showing respect increases with education as well — going from 73% of those with a high-school education to 81% of those with some college, and 83% of college graduates,” Insights & Issues said.

The poll is a fitting smackdown of anti-American leftists such as Gwen Berry, who used her third-place finish in the hammer-throwing competition at the U.S. Olympic trials last month to disrespect the flag during the playing of the national anthem.

Like many attention-seeking gimmicks, the stunt dramatically raised Berry’s profile, but it also galvanized patriots who were disgusted that a Bitter Betty will represent the United States at the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics.

While spoiled, entitled American leftists dishonor the U.S. flag, activists around the world revere it as a symbol of freedom and American exceptionalism.

On Sunday, many Cubans proudly waved the American flag while protesting their tyrannical communist government.

One Twitter user summed up what the flag represents when he observed, “When oppressed people around the world express their desire for a better life, note the symbol they pick.”

American leftists are in the throes of an embarrassing, self-destructive tantrum that renders them incapable of appreciating all the freedoms they take for granted in this country.

The beauty of freedom is that anyone who hates living here doesn’t have to stay.

Republican congressional candidate Josh Mandel of Ohio echoed the sentiment of millions of patriots when he tweeted, “If you hate America, leave.”

