Poll: Majority of Americans Want New Supreme Court Justice Before Midterms

Despite protestations from Democratic leaders, the majority of Americans want President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court to be confirmed by the Senate before the 2018 midterm elections, according to a new NBC News/Survey Monkey poll.

More than six in 10 Americans, or 62 percent, said Trump’s nominee, who will be announced on Monday, should be confirmed or rejected before the elections in which control of the House and Senate are at stake. About three in 10, or 33 percent, said the Senate should wait until after the elections, the poll found,” the NBC report states.

“The vast majority of Republicans surveyed, 85 percent, said the Senate’s vote on the nominee should take place before the election. Roughly six in 10 Independents, or 61 percent, agreed. However, more than half of Democrats, 55 percent, believe the voting on a new justice should wait,” the report continued.

This flies in the face of the Democratic leaders who have called for the nomination to be postponed until after the midterms.

“Our Republican colleagues in the Senate should follow the rule they set in 2016 not to consider a Supreme Court justice in an election year,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor last week.

TRENDING: Trump Calls for ‘Phase Two’ in Effort To Give Back to Middle Class Families

“The Senate should reject, on a bipartisan basis, any justice who would overturn Roe v. Wade or undermine key healthcare protections,” he continued. “The Senate should reject anyone who will instinctively side with powerful special interests over the interests of average Americans.”

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker has said the Senate should not confirm Trump’s nominee until after special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of foreign interference in the 2016 election is complete.

California Sen. and possible 2020 presidential nominee Kamala Harris also insisted that the Senate confirmation process be postponed, as did California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Given the stakes of this Supreme Court seat, which will determine the fate of fundamental constitutional rights, the American people, who will vote in less than 4 months, deserve to have their voice heard. We shouldn’t vote on confirmation until they have voted at the ballot box. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 27, 2018

Do you think Trump’s nominee should be confirmed before the midterms? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

4 months away from an election, there should be no consideration of a Supreme Court nominee until the American people have a say. Leader McConnell set that standard when he denied Judge Garland a hearing for nearly a year, and the Senate should follow the McConnell Standard now. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) June 27, 2018

Despite clamoring from Democrats, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged that a Senate vote for the Supreme Court nominee will happen before the midterms.

“The Senate stands ready to fulfill its constitutional role by offering advice and consent on President Trump’s nominee to fill this vacancy,” McConnel said. “We will vote to confirm Justice Kennedy’s successor this fall.”

Democrats don’t have the filibuster option to prevent confirmation votes since they abolished filibusters for all but Supreme Court nominations in 2013 and Republicans took filibustering for Supreme Court nominees off the table last year.

Trump’s Supreme Court announcement is set for July 9.

RELATED: Democrats Are Using Shallow Arguments To Hold Up the Next Supreme Court Nominee. Here’s Why They Won’t Work

“They are outstanding people,” the president said of the four potential justice nominees. “They are really incredible people in so many different ways, academically and in every other way. I had a very, very interesting morning.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.