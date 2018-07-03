SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Poll: Majority of Americans Want New Supreme Court Justice Before Midterms

By Rebekah Baker
July 3, 2018 at 2:44pm
Print

Despite protestations from Democratic leaders, the majority of Americans want President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court to be confirmed by the Senate before the 2018 midterm elections, according to a new NBC News/Survey Monkey poll.

More than six in 10 Americans, or 62 percent, said Trump’s nominee, who will be announced on Monday, should be confirmed or rejected before the elections in which control of the House and Senate are at stake. About three in 10, or 33 percent, said the Senate should wait until after the elections, the poll found,” the NBC report states.

“The vast majority of Republicans surveyed, 85 percent, said the Senate’s vote on the nominee should take place before the election. Roughly six in 10 Independents, or 61 percent, agreed. However, more than half of Democrats, 55 percent, believe the voting on a new justice should wait,” the report continued.

This flies in the face of the Democratic leaders who have called for the nomination to be postponed until after the midterms.

“Our Republican colleagues in the Senate should follow the rule they set in 2016 not to consider a Supreme Court justice in an election year,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor last week.

TRENDING: Trump Calls for ‘Phase Two’ in Effort To Give Back to Middle Class Families

“The Senate should reject, on a bipartisan basis, any justice who would overturn Roe v. Wade or undermine key healthcare protections,” he continued. “The Senate should reject anyone who will instinctively side with powerful special interests over the interests of average Americans.”

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker has said the Senate should not confirm Trump’s nominee until after special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of foreign interference in the 2016 election is complete.

California Sen. and possible 2020 presidential nominee Kamala Harris also insisted that the Senate confirmation process be postponed, as did California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Do you think Trump’s nominee should be confirmed before the midterms?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Despite clamoring from Democrats, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged that a Senate vote for the Supreme Court nominee will happen before the midterms.

“The Senate stands ready to fulfill its constitutional role by offering advice and consent on President Trump’s nominee to fill this vacancy,” McConnel said. “We will vote to confirm Justice Kennedy’s successor this fall.”

Democrats don’t have the filibuster option to prevent confirmation votes since they abolished filibusters for all but Supreme Court nominations in 2013 and Republicans took filibustering for Supreme Court nominees off the table last year.

Trump’s Supreme Court announcement is set for July 9.

RELATED: Democrats Are Using Shallow Arguments To Hold Up the Next Supreme Court Nominee. Here’s Why They Won’t Work

“They are outstanding people,” the president said of the four potential justice nominees. “They are really incredible people in so many different ways, academically and in every other way. I had a very, very interesting morning.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By Rebekah Baker
Senior News Editor
Arizona-based writer and editor for The Western Journal.

Tags: Democratic Party, Supreme Court

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

James Woods Contacts FBI After Twitter User Hints at Murdering Trump Supporters

Chris Agee

Scott Pruitt confronted at restuarant

Mom Follows Maxine Waters’ Advice, Confronts Scott Pruitt in Restaurant

The Western Journal

Sportscaster Tragically Dies After Floodwaters Wash Away Van

Jack Davis

Obama Introduced as ‘Real President of the United States’

Jack Davis

Gowdy Gets Supreme Court Nod from Republican Senator Tim Scott

Amy Swearer

Lynne Griffin pays her respects at a makeshift memorial near the Capital Gazette where 5 people were shot and killed by a gunman on Thursday, on June 29

2 Reasons Why the Media Will Drop Coverage of the Capital Gazette Shooting

KrisAnne Hall

KrisAnne Hall

KrisAnne Hall: A Word from a Recovering Liberal – Walk Away

Jack Davis

Brian Ross on ABC

ABC News Severs Ties with Brian Ross After Fake News Trump Report

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.