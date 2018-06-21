Poll: Majority of US Voters Blame Parents, Not Trump for Child Separation at Border

A new poll shows that most voters blame the parents of the separated children at the border and not the federal government.

The poll came from Rasmussen Reports and looked into the latest immigration debate about families who are trying to cross the border illegally being separated from their children once they reach the United States.

“When families are arrested and separated after attempting to enter the United States illegally, 54% of Likely U.S. Voters say the parents are more to blame for breaking the law,” Rasmussen Reports said.

The survey found that only 35 percent believe that the federal government is to blame for the situation, and 11 percent are not sure who is at fault.

Additionally, 82 percent of Republicans think that parents are to blame because they broke the law and 60 percent of Democrats think the government is to blame because they are enforcing the law.

Seventy-five percent of Democrats also believe that “the Trump administration is too aggressive in trying to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the United States.”

Among the poll respondents, 49 percent say the Trump administration’s illegal immigration policies are too aggressive and 25 percent say they are not aggressive enough. Twenty-one percent think that his policies are just about right.

“Fifty-four percent (54%) agree with President Trump when he says, ‘The United States will not be a migrant camp. And it will not be a refugee-holding facility — it won’t be.’ Thirty percent (30%) disagree, while 16% are undecided,” Rasmussen Reports said.

The poll was conducted between June 19 – June 20 and 1,000 Likely Voters were surveyed via telephone and online. There is a 3 percent margin of error on the poll with a 95 percent level of confidence.

This poll comes in as President Donald Trump and his administration has faced a lot of pressure about their “zero tolerance” policy of prosecuting all immigrants caught illegally entering the country.

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order aimed at keeping children with their parents while they are detained.

Despite the actions by the president, Congress still wants a legislative fix to the problem. The House of Representatives voted to defeat the Conservative immigration bill Thursday, and Republican leaders also delayed a vote on the compromise because it seemed too lenient.

President Trump slammed the Senate earlier by tweeting, “What is the purpose of the House doing good immigration bills when you need 9 votes by Democrats in the Senate, and the Dems are only looking to Obstruct (which they feel is good for them in the Mid-Terms).”

