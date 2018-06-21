SECTIONS
US News
Print

Poll: Majority of US Voters Blame Parents, Not Trump for Child Separation at Border

By Erin Coates
June 21, 2018 at 3:33pm

Print

A new poll shows that most voters blame the parents of the separated children at the border and not the federal government.

The poll came from Rasmussen Reports and looked into the latest immigration debate about families who are trying to cross the border illegally being separated from their children once they reach the United States.

“When families are arrested and separated after attempting to enter the United States illegally, 54% of Likely U.S. Voters say the parents are more to blame for breaking the law,” Rasmussen Reports said.

The survey found that only 35 percent believe that the federal government is to blame for the situation, and 11 percent are not sure who is at fault.

Additionally, 82 percent of Republicans think that parents are to blame because they broke the law and 60 percent of Democrats think the government is to blame because they are enforcing the law.

TRENDING: Ben Shapiro Unveils Forgotten Child Detainee Photos from Obama Administration

Seventy-five percent of Democrats also believe that “the Trump administration is too aggressive in trying to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the United States.”

Among the poll respondents, 49 percent say the Trump administration’s illegal immigration policies are too aggressive and 25 percent say they are not aggressive enough. Twenty-one percent think that his policies are just about right.

“Fifty-four percent (54%) agree with President Trump when he says, ‘The United States will not be a migrant camp. And it will not be a refugee-holding facility — it won’t be.’ Thirty percent (30%) disagree, while 16% are undecided,” Rasmussen Reports said.

The poll was conducted between June 19 – June 20 and 1,000 Likely Voters were surveyed via telephone and online. There is a 3 percent margin of error on the poll with a 95 percent level of confidence.

Do you agree with this poll’s results?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

This poll comes in as President Donald Trump and his administration has faced a lot of pressure about their “zero tolerance” policy of prosecuting all immigrants caught illegally entering the country.

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order aimed at keeping children with their parents while they are detained.

Despite the actions by the president, Congress still wants a legislative fix to the problem. The House of Representatives voted to defeat the Conservative immigration bill Thursday, and Republican leaders also delayed a vote on the compromise because it seemed too lenient.

President Trump slammed the Senate earlier by tweeting, “What is the purpose of the House doing good immigration bills when you need 9 votes by Democrats in the Senate, and the Dems are only looking to Obstruct (which they feel is good for them in the Mid-Terms).”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

By: Erin Coates on June 21, 2018 at 3:33pm

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Melania Trump calls the Secret Service after Peter Fonda threatens her son.

Melania Calls Secret Service After Peter Fonda Threatens To ‘Rip Barron’ From Her Arms

The Western Journal

Peter Strzok

Breaking: Peter Strzok Escorted Out of FBI Building After Anti-Trump Text Messages Surface

Jack Davis

Sanders Calls Out CNN During Briefing for ‘False’ Accusations

Chris Agee

LatinAmerican teen at the southern border of Mexico.

Flashback: Obama Administration Placed Central American Children with Human Traffickers

Jack Davis

ICE agents arrest illegal immigrant in California

Occupy Wall Street: If You Encounter an ICE Agent, Put a Knife In His Chest

Jack Davis

Former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is escorted by U.S. Capitol Police

McCabe Pleads 5th While Comey and Lynch Don’t Even Come to Senate Hearing

Jack Davis

OSWIECIM, POLAND- DECEMBER 8: An exterior view of The Auschwitz complex, December 8, 2004 showing the entrance gates to Auschwitz I with the words 'Arbeit Macht Frei' (Work Makes One Free) over head. The camp was liberated by the Soviet army on January 27, 1945, January 2005 will be the 60th anniversary of the liberation of the extermination and concentration camps, when survivors and victims who suffered as a result of the Holocaust will commemorated across the world.

Actual Holocaust Survivor Speaks Out Against Trump Comparisons

Jack Davis

Puerto Rican Mayor Critical of Trump Reportedly Facing FBI Corruption Probe

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.