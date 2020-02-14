Poll: Majority of Swing-State Voters Stand with Trump, Approve of Soleimani Killing

While President Donald Trump took a lot of undeserved heat from congressional Democrats over the Jan. 2 airstrike that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, voters in swing states approved of the strike.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, polls conducted in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan and Ohio showed a majority of voters in those key electoral states supported the strike.

In North Carolina, 59 percent of voters supported the strike.

In Michigan, the strike was backed by 50 percent.

Support ranged from 51.2 percent to 58 percent in the other four states.

TRENDING: Veterans Set Ilhan Omar Straight After She Pushes for Major GI Bill Change

Fox News, when discussing the polls, noted in an infographic featuring five of the states that those polls surveyed from 800 to 1,000 people in the swing states and have a 3.4 percent margin of error.

Polling by Gallup seems to back up those polls.

According to that poll, 53 percent of Americans approved of the action that killed Soleimani, while 45 percent disapproved.

Polling aside, when the history of the organization Soleimani was part of is taken into account, the decision to take him out should be considered a no-brainer.

Do you approve of the U.S. airstrike that killed Soleimani? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Quds Force is part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a military force controlled by Iran’s supreme leader for the purposes of protecting the country’s theocracy.

In addition to the Quds Force, the IRGC also has naval forces, an air force, ground troops and intelligence capabilities, and it controls the Basij milita.

The IRGC has been blamed for causing the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition troops through the provision of explosively formed projectiles to insurgents in Iraq.

That alone was more than adequate to justify giving Soleimani a very close look at the business end of a missile or two.

Last year, the State Department designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization.

RELATED: 'Promises Kept': Trump Signs Trillion-Dollar Trade Deal While Democrats Focus on Impeachment

It listed a number of attacks that the IRGC tried to carry out — including the attempted assassination of a Saudi diplomat in the United States.

Some of the IRGC’s foiled attacks targeted NATO allies such as Bulgaria, Germany and Turkey, which would also seem to warrant action of some sort.

When it comes right down to it, there is really only one conclusion to draw from all of this: Qassem Soleimani was someone who needed killing.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.