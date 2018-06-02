Poll: Republicans Lash Out Against Netflix After Obama’s Multi-Year Deal

The popular movie and TV streaming service Netflix has seen a loss of popularity among a key group following a series of business decisions made by the company this year.

According to new data from brand-perception research firm YouGov, Netflix’s positive impression rating among Republicans has fallen 16 percent from the beginning of the year until May 31, The Hill reported. The company’s positive impression rating among Democrats, however, has risen 15 percent.

In March, Netflix brought on President Barack Obama’s former National Security Advisor Susan Rice to serve on the company’s board of directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Rice to the Netflix board,” CEO and Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings said in a statement. “For decades, she has tackled difficult, complex global issues with intelligence, integrity and insight and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and wisdom.”

This decision caused an outcry among thousands of social media users who were upset at the decision to bring on the controversial Democrat.

TRENDING: Blue Wave Drying Up as Polls for NJ Senate Race Show Incumbent Dem. Struggling

Netflix has decided to appoint Susan Rice to their board of directors .

The same woman that lied on TV 6 times about a YouTube video causing the murders of 4 Americans ! @netflix still shilling for the Deep State like they did for Obama in the 2012 election #BoycottNetflix — PATRIOT Leah 🇺🇸🌵🎸 (@LeahR77) March 29, 2018

Time to cancel and save my money #boycotnetflix — #IStandWithEritrea (@semaideretu) March 30, 2018

In May, Netflix then announced an exclusive multi-year deal production deal with former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

Do you plan to keep your Netflix subscription? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features,” the company said in a statement.

Following more criticism about the Obama deal, the company’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos insisted Netflix has no “political slant” in its programs.

“This is not The Obama Network,” Sarandos said at the Paley Center for Media in New York on Tuesday. “There’s no political slant to the programming.”

However, according to a report from The New York Times, in “one possible show idea, Mr. Obama could moderate conversations on topics that dominated his presidency — health care, voting rights, immigration, foreign policy, climate change — and that have continued to divide a polarized American electorate during President Trump’s time in office. “

As noted by The Hill, Netflix also recently starting streaming “The Break with Michelle Wolf,” which features the controversial comedian who viciously criticized White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders during her comedy routine at the White House correspondent’s dinner.

RELATED: Confirmed: HUD Misplaced $2 Billion During 2016

In Wolf’s June 3 segment, according to Variety, she “delivers this zinger: ‘Don’t compare Trump to an ape — because that’s rude to apes! Compared to Trump, apes are quite accomplished!'”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.