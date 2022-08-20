Poll: Surprising Number of Dems Think There's an Invasion Occurring at Biden's Border

A new poll reveals that over half of the American people believe the illegal immigrants pouring across the southern border represent an “invasion,” including 40 percent of Democrats.

According to the NPR/Ipsos survey, 73 percent of Americans believe the large number of migrants illegally crossing the border is a problem.

Fifty-four percent think it’s “at least somewhat true” that the U.S. is under a state of invasion by illegal immigrants. “Republicans (76%) believe this more so than Democrats (40%) and independents (46%),” Ipsos reported.

Half of the Americans polled believe there is truth to reports of illegal immigrants smuggling fentanyl and other illicit drugs into the U.S. and that they are partly responsible for the spike in fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths.

There has also been a marked decline in support for giving legal status to illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. Only a slim 51 percent majority favors providing them legal status, a figure that has plunged from 65 percent in 2018.

The poll found rising support for building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, with a 46 percent plurality in favor, 42 percent opposing it and 12 percent who were unsure.

A surprisingly large number of Democrats — 23 percent — either somewhat or strongly support building a border wall.

Forty-six percent of Americans supported a ban on unaccompanied children entering the U.S., including 34 percent of Democrats, 46 percent of independents and 64 percent of Republicans.

Is there an invasion happening at our border? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (7 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Raising the number of immigrants allowed into the U.S. each year” came out as the least popular immigration policy, with only 39 percent in support.

The most popular policy was former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” rule, which required asylum seekers to await their day in U.S. immigration court in Mexico.

Fifty-seven percent supported the policy, including 44 percent of Democrats, 54 percent of independents and 77 percent of Republicans.

The poll was conducted from July 28 to July 29 among 1,116 adults with a “credibility interval” of +/- 3.6 percent.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.