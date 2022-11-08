Amid barrages of mutual recriminations and finger-pointing, an Indiana poll worker has been removed amid allegations that he steered voters to Democratic candidates.

The alleged incidents took place last week during early voting in Carmel, Indiana, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Hamilton County Election Administrator Beth Sheller, who is a Republican, said two black voters alleged that poll worker James Zheng told them that Republican school board candidates were racist.

In addition, county Republican Chairman Mario Massillamany alleged that under the guise of assisting voters, Zheng repeatedly selected Democratic candidates all across the ballot, drawing complaints from voters who said they did not know how to undo what Zheng had done, according to Fox News.

According to Fox News, another poll worker assisted the voters to undo what Zheng had done.

As a result of those allegations, Zheng was removed as a poll worker Thursday night and will not be allowed to work on Election Day.

Zheng rejected the claims.

“I categorically deny these allegations and would point out that at no time during the early voting on the 3rd did the inspector call me aside and confront me with these false allegations,” Zheng said in a statement, according to the Indianapolis Star.

“I am willing to come forward and testify, under oath, consistent with the above,” Zheng said.

Massillamany said the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department has been asked to investigate.

“This should serve as a cautionary reminder that those desperate to hold onto power or gain power will do anything — including breaking the law — to thwart the efforts of parents and taxpayers to replace our school boards with officials who more accurately reflect the values of our community,” Massillamany said in a statement.

The Hamilton County Democratic Party called the action “desperation and retaliation politics at its worst.”

“The Hamilton County Republican Party is trying to sow last-minute doubt into the integrity of our elections,” the Democratic statement read, according to WTTV-TV. “We believe voters deserve honesty and the truth.”

Republicans, however, say vigilance is needed to protect the integrity of the voting.

“I have been in communication with local election officials to make sure poll workers are reminded that such activity, called electioneering, is illegal,” Massillamany said in his statement.

Sheller also told Fox News that she wants Zheng to be prosecuted.

Hamilton County Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush said his department is investigating the incident, according to WISH-TV.

