Polling Shows Democrats Have Lost Faith in Impeachment in Just 1 Month

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., as he departs for Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Nov. 9, 2019.Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., as he departs for Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Nov. 9, 2019. (Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published November 14, 2019 at 2:51pm
As Democrats ramp up their impeachment push, newly released polling shows a majority of Democratic voters now believe President Donald Trump will complete his first term.

The number of Democrats who don’t believe Trump will be removed from office before the end of his term has increased to 56 percent, up 7 percentage points from last month’s results, according to a Hill-HarrisX survey.

Meanwhile, 93 percent of Republicans see Trump staying in office, a 4 percentage point increase from October.

Overall, 73 percent of the voters surveyed believe that Trump will complete his first term.

The poll was conducted online among 1,204 registered voters between Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, ahead of Wednesday’s first public testimony in the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry into Trump’s delay of military aid to Ukraine.

At a news conference Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described the hearing as a “successful day for truth” and alleged that Trump had engaged in “bribery” for his own political benefit.

In a tweet Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy noted some key facts that work against Pelosi’s allegation.

First, the transcript of Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shows no quid pro quo.

Further, Zelensky has stated on multiple occasions he did feel pressured by Trump’s phone call to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden or his son, Hunter.

Based on testimony by acting U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine Bill Taylor on Wednesday, Ukraine had no knowledge the aid was being withheld until after Trump’s call with Zelensky, making it very hard to argue a quid pro quo had been suggested.

Finally, the aid was in fact released in mid-September.

McCarthy noted that GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York made the point succinctly during Wednesday’s hearing.

“For the millions of Americans viewing today, the two most important facts are the following: Number 1: Ukraine received the aid. Number 2: There was, in fact, no investigation into Biden,” Stefanik said.

Pelosi argued during her Thursday news conference that the American public needs more time to form its views on impeachment.

“Impeaching is a divisive thing in our country. It’s hard,” Pelosi said. “The place that our country is now, it’s not a time where you go to 70 percent when President Nixon walked out of the White House. It wasn’t there before he left, even two weeks before he left until the other shoe fell and he walked out of the door.”

“By the way, what President Trump has done on the record in terms of acting to advantage his, a foreign power to help him in his own election and the obstruction of information about that — the coverup — makes what Nixon did look almost small,” she added.

Gallup found that days before former President Richard Nixon left office in August 1974, 71 percent of Democrats supported his removal from office, and 19 percent did not. Among Republicans, 31 percent felt he should be moved and 59 percent did not.

So there was solid bipartisan support for Nixon to go.

By contrast, 87 percent of Democrats want Trump out of office, but only 7 percent of Republicans do. Ninety-two percent of Republicans oppose Trump’s removal.

As a reminder, Watergate involved the actual crime of breaking into the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., during Nixon’s re-election campaign, and him being caught on tape conspiring to cover up White House involvement.

It is becoming increasing clear, apparently even to Democratic voters, that no smoking gun of Trump wrongdoing exists, because there was in fact no crime.

The president was quick to release the transcript of the call with Zelensky, and proudly stood by his call for Ukraine to investigate public corruption in their country, even if it implicates the Bidens.

Here’s hoping that the Democrats’ purely political impeachment push backfires and propels Trump to a landslide victory in 2020 while returning control of the House to Republicans.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
