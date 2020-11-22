The announcement from Donald Trump Jr. that he has tested positive for the coronavirus triggered Hollywood celebrities into spasms of sarcasm.

“Got the Rona,” he posted on Instagram Saturday. “I’m totally asymptomatic.”

“Going to give it a couple days of quarantine and follow the protocols then get retested in case it was a false positive as I feel and have felt totally fine,” he said.

A spokesman for the son of President Donald Trump had announced on Friday that Donald Trump Jr. was in quarantine.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines,” the spokesman said.

A spokesman for @DonaldJTrumpJr tells Fox: ”Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.” — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 20, 2020

The president, first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron had all tested positive for the virus in October. The president was briefly hospitalized as a precautionary measure.

News that Donald Trump Jr. tested positive brought forth a tidal wave of attacks from Hollywood’s elite.

Daddy’s Little Accident has Corona!!!#DonaldTrumpJr you filthy infectious Pig!!!!

Damn!

The Best is yet to come!. Wow what a pleasant surprise on a Friday.#DisruptiveBehavior #PigDick The @iamrapaport is here:https://t.co/Q8XeE6KyIf pic.twitter.com/vC8s62yreN — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) November 21, 2020

I guess his father finally hugged him…. https://t.co/Md5O333c2H — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 20, 2020

Covid tested positive for Donald Trump Jr😜 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 20, 2020

Responding to a tweet that a story on Yahoo referred to him as the son of a former reality TV star, Donald Trump Jr. send a reply via Instagram.

This is a REAL HEADLINE from @Yahoo about @DonaldJTrumpJr testing positive for Coronavirus. They refer to @realDonaldTrump, the sitting President of the United States as “Former reality TV show host” The Media is already trying to erase the fact that he is President. pic.twitter.com/IQZewLsd5d — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 21, 2020

“You can’t make this BS up anymore. This is a real headline, you think there’s any bias in the main stream media and from big tech???🙄 You’ve got to be freaking kidding me! The hatred that they have for @realdonaldtrump and our family is absolutely disgusting,” he wrote.

“That they could try to diminish all he’s accomplished in life and as president, and that they will try to pretend he’s not POTUS shows their derangement knows no bounds… Hey, they’ve been doing it for four years why stop now? Journalism as a profession is dead. It has been replaced with activism and therefore doesn’t offer anything to anyone looking to actually inform themselves.”

