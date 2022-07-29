Poor Loser Dem Gives Republicans Middle Finger as She Jogs to Dugout at Charity Baseball Game

Tensions ran high at the annual congressional baseball game on Thursday after Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez of California flipped off the Republican dugout.

The Republicans soundly beat the Democrats 10-0, Fox News reported.

But Sanchez’s offensive gesture, not the Democrats’ lopsided loss, has been dominating social media as the biggest event of the night.

After a lead-off walk in the sixth inning, Sanchez was pulled for a pinch runner.

On her way back to the dugout, she flipped off her Republican colleagues as she jogged past.

Democrat Rep. Linda Sanchez (CA) flips off the Republican dug out. Her team got blown out 10-0.pic.twitter.com/CgPOaEsLs4 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 29, 2022

Twitter quickly erupted in response.

Former Rep. Mark Walker lamented Sanchez’s behavior, noting that the game was a charity event to support the Boys and Girls Club of Washington, D.C.

Congresswoman Linda Sanchez flipping off Republicans in a charity game to support the Boys and Girls Club of DC. Sad! pic.twitter.com/wOLL6krs48 — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) July 29, 2022



Author and commentator Nick Adams called Sanchez “classless.”

“Giving the middle finger to the GOP Baseball team is hateful and divisive,” he tweeted.

He even suggested that Sanchez should face political consequences for her poor sportsmanship.

“Sanchez should be banned from all future Congressional baseball games and permanently stripped of all committees.”

Rep. Linda Sanchez is classless. Giving the middle finger to the GOP Baseball team is hateful and divisive. Sanchez should be banned from all future Congressional baseball games and permanently stripped of all committees. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) July 29, 2022

One Twitter user sarcastically praised Sanchez as a role model for kids.

Stay classy @RepLindaSanchez. A true role model and inspiration to children everywhere. https://t.co/LNHPOLepuL — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) July 29, 2022

Sanchez’s behavior stood in marked contrast to what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the coach of the Democratic team, had to say about the game.

“This game is so great and people are so nice,” Pelosi told Fox. “That’s what makes it great that we’re competitive, and it’s great to be here and have a little fun. “

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.