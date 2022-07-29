Share
Poor Loser Dem Gives Republicans Middle Finger as She Jogs to Dugout at Charity Baseball Game

 By Abby Liebing  July 29, 2022 at 4:59pm
Tensions ran high at the annual congressional baseball game on Thursday after Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez of California flipped off the Republican dugout.

The Republicans soundly beat the Democrats 10-0, Fox News reported.

But Sanchez’s offensive gesture, not the Democrats’ lopsided loss, has been dominating social media as the biggest event of the night.

After a lead-off walk in the sixth inning, Sanchez was pulled for a pinch runner.

On her way back to the dugout, she flipped off her Republican colleagues as she jogged past.

Twitter quickly erupted in response.

Former Rep. Mark Walker lamented Sanchez’s behavior, noting that the game was a charity event to support the Boys and Girls Club of Washington, D.C.


Author and commentator Nick Adams called Sanchez “classless.”

“Giving the middle finger to the GOP Baseball team is hateful and divisive,” he tweeted.

He even suggested that Sanchez should face political consequences for her poor sportsmanship.

“Sanchez should be banned from all future Congressional baseball games and permanently stripped of all committees.”

One Twitter user sarcastically praised Sanchez as a role model for kids.

Sanchez’s behavior stood in marked contrast to what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the coach of the Democratic team, had to say about the game.

“This game is so great and people are so nice,” Pelosi told Fox. “That’s what makes it great that we’re competitive, and it’s great to be here and have a little fun. “

Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Conversation