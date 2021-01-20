Pope Francis asked the newly inaugurated President Joe Biden to respect the “rights and dignity of every person,” including those who “have no voice” in a message issued Wednesday.

“I pray that your decisions will be guided by a concern for building a society marked by authentic justice and freedom, together with unfailing respect for the rights and dignity of every person, especially the poor, the vulnerable and those who have no voice,” Pope Francis said in his written message.

The pope called on God to guide Biden's efforts "to foster understanding, reconciliation and peace within the United States and among the nations of the world in order to advance the universal common good." "With these sentiments, I willingly invoke upon you and your family and the beloved American people an abundance of blessings," Pope Francis concluded. Biden, the second Roman Catholic president in the nation's history, has frequently cited his faith throughout his political career. He credited his religion as a reason for his pro-life votes in the Senate early in his career, but today he champions almost unlimited abortion access. His pro-abortion stance prompted a priest to deny communion to Biden during mass at a Roman Catholic church in South Carolina in October 2019. "Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to former Vice President Joe Biden," Father Robert E. Morey told the Morning News at the time. "Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching." Biden has promised to reinstate Obama-era policies requiring Roman Catholic institutions to provide free birth control to employees, though this goes against the teaching of the Roman Catholic Church. The Supreme Court ruled in July that such organizations are exempt from President Barack Obama's contraceptive mandate. Biden is also an advocate of same-sex marriage, though the Roman Catholic Church teaches that marriage is between a man and a woman.

