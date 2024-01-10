A popular Kentucky restauranteur and celebrity chef was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of burglary, strangulation and making terroristic threats, according to reports.

Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson is well known in his hometown of Louisville after he opened up two restaurants in the city — Superchefs and Tha Drippin’ Crab.

Both restaurants are now closed, which 36-year-old Ferguson previously said was a decision to help him devote more time to his TV career.

The chef has been a mainstay on the Food Network for many years.

According to Page Six, he was arrested in Louisville on Tuesday afternoon at around 3:55 p.m. on the burglary, strangulation and terroristic threatening charges — which are all felonies.

The details surrounding the arrest are not clear, and police in Louisville have not released any information about the events that led to Ferguson’s arrest.

In addition to the felony charges, Ferguson also faces misdemeanor charges of assault, menacing, criminal mischief and theft-receipt of a stolen credit or debit card.

Page Six obtained records that showed the celebrity chef was the respondent to an emergency protection order on Jan. 2, which was granted.

If the charges are part of a larger family matter, it could explain why police have released so little information about Ferguson’s arrest.

The TV star has eight children with his wife Tatahda Ferguson, but it is not clear if she filed the protective order or if the children are in any way involved.

Ferguson was arraigned on Tuesday’s charges at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, WLKY reported.

His bond was set at $10,000.

The Louisville CBS News affiliate did not report the name of the alleged victim, and prosecutors would only say that Ferguson and the woman had a “prior relationship.”

The woman alleged Ferguson entered her home, strangled her and threatened to kill her.

Ferguson will attend a hearing on Jan. 17 that will decide the outcome of the protective order.

Police have not commented on either the protective order filing or Ferguson’s Tuesday arrest.

Food Network audiences should know the chef well, as he appeared on three seasons of Guy Fieri’s show “Tournament of Champions.”

He hosts “SuperChef: Grudge Match” and was a co-host on the 25th season “Worst Cooks in America” alongside network host Anne Burrell.

A website for Ferguson that was viewed by Page Six previously stated the chef was at one point a troubled young man who was homeless and consistently in legal trouble.

That website now simply reads, “UNDER CONSTRUCTION.”

