Popular Fox Anchor Breaks Silence, Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Why She's Been Off Air - 'I've Stepped Away'

A popular morning anchorwoman on a Fox News affiliate broke the news Sunday that she has “stepped away” from that role while she deals with some personal challenges.

Amy Andrews of Detroit’s WJBK shared a post on social media platform X in which she expressed appreciation for those who had noticed her absence and remarked upon it.

“Thank you so much to all of those who’ve been reaching out,” Andrews wrote in the brief post.

“My severe depression and anxiety have returned in full force. I’ve stepped away from the anchor desk temporarily to battle with all I have so I can come back and spend my mornings with you.”

She closed the post saying, “Much love always…”

One week earlier, she had briefly shared in another X post that she was on medical leave.

Andrews has made no secret of her mental health struggles. In her X bio details, she described herself as “News Anchor. Child of God. Ally. Yogi. Marathoner. Depression Survivor. Mother of dogs.”

Deadline Detroit reported, she had announced May 18 that she would be taking a “few weeks off from anchoring … to deal with some health issues.”

It wasn’t her first battle with the depression. Andrews shared a series of additional posts two years ago that she had been “suffering from severe depression and anxiety” for several months.

“I finally had to take a step back and address it so I could move forward,” she told her followers.

“We never know what others are dealing with so always try to be kind and don’t ever be ashamed to admit that you may need a little help,” she advised.

At that time, she closed her post by thanking her station for allowing her to take the time off.

“In 2019, Andrews also participated in a charity walk at Detroit’s riverfront to spread awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and spoke to the crowd about her friend and colleague Jessica Starr, who died by suicide the year before,” the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

