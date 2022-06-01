Porn-Obsessed Hunter Biden Texted Phone Contact 'Dad' a Pornhub Link - Report

Time after time, the left has defended Hunter Biden’s deviant behavior.

While that may have worked a time or two in the past, there’s no defending his actions as detailed in the latest report from the U.K.’s Daily Mail on the contents of his infamous laptop.

According to the report on Wednesday, Biden went as far as texting a link from Pornhub — the notorious, highly trafficked pornographic website — to a phone number listed in his contacts as “Dad.”

Here’s the text message Hunter Biden sent to “Dad.” pic.twitter.com/8CpzVsuSdy — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) June 1, 2022

That’s right. Joe Biden, the president of the United States, might have been sent a pornographic video by his own son.

Now, to be fair, there are some alternative explanations.

For example, the Daily Mail pointed out that both Hunter and Joe Biden “used each other’s phone numbers at various times,” making it unclear as to whether the president was using the phone at the time it was sent the Pornhub link.

Whether or not Joe Biden saw the link or the video, the fact remains that he is inextricably tied to his son’s sick and twisted behavior.

In addition to the thousands of porn links found on Hunter’s laptop, numerous photos of the president’s son engaging in sexual behavior with prostitutes were also found on the laptop he abandoned at a Delaware repair shop, according to the Daily Mail.

In June 2021, a report said Joe Biden might have paid for one of his son’s prostitutes, albeit inadvertently.

The New York Post reported that Hunter used at least $25,000 of his father’s money on one prostitute alone.

Joe Biden is a part of all of this — including the disturbing findings in the Daily Mail report on Wednesday — whether he likes it or not.

He has helped enable his son’s behavior.

In addition to the disturbing text message sent to the “Dad” phone number, the report said Hunter had his own Pornhub account to which he uploaded multiple pornographic videos featuring himself — although he was careful not to show his face.

According to the account’s details, the president’s son had watched 3,631 videos.

The laptop’s search history, as reported by the Daily Mail, shows how disgusting many of these videos were.

Hunter Biden texted a Pornhub link to a number listed in his contacts as “Dad.” His search history suggests a proclivity for porn involving young girls. Searches and pornographic video titles found in his history include the following: “18,” “girl nude,” “teen” and “young.” pic.twitter.com/N64oKeoy1X — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) June 1, 2022

While browsing Google and Pornhub, Hunter searched for pornographic videos using the words and phrases “18yrs old,” “girl” and “girl nude,” the report said.

Videos found in his search history also featured the words “teen” and “young.”

Such a disturbing report about the Biden family should result in scandal and disgrace.

Nevertheless, both Hunter and Joe can sleep soundly tonight knowing this story will be largely ignored by their friends in the establishment media.

