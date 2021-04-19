Login
Portland Church Will Struggle to Feed the Homeless Due to Repairs from Riot Damage

By Cameron Arcand
Published April 19, 2021 at 1:45pm
A church in Portland, Oregon, that was recently vandalized will struggle to provide meals to the local homeless population, bringing attention to an unfortunate consequence of civil unrest.

The First Christian Church was one of the buildings damaged as a result of civil unrest in the city, with people protesting and rioting against police brutality on Friday night.

“Sometimes when windows are broken in a riot, it’s not a specific statement by one individual,” Cynthia McBride, the lead pastor at the progressive church, told KGW-TV.

“It’s more people who seem to be caught up in the angst of the moment.”

“I felt frustrated because even the effort of putting plywood and having to repair windows again takes funding away from the important work we do to feed the vulnerable,” she added.

First Christian Church will continue to stay open, but McBride is hoping that the violence will subside.

“We need to find a better way to move forward together, to resolve injustices and to do so without violence,” she said.

The religious institution has gained a reputation in the community for assisting the homeless population, making the financial burden a cause for concern.

“Windows were also broken at the First Christian Church, a location known for their generosity in feeding over a thousand meals weekly to the homeless,” a police report explained.

Apparently, this is not the first time the church has dealt with damage in the past year, Fox News reported.

The obstacles the church now faces show that there are wide-reaching negative implications of rioting in major cities.

While the church was left-leaning, they appeared to serve an important role in serving the communities’ homeless population and needed the financial resources to do so.

Portland has frequently been the site of civil unrest, and many other major cities have been faced with violence in the wake of police shootings.

As the trial of Derek Chauvin is expected to conclude this week, there is concern that major cities will have chaotic scenes depending on the verdict — and places like the First Christian Church will probably be on alert.

