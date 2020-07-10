As the Black Lives Matter movement takes hold in mainstream culture, political tensions in the U.S. continue to worsen.

BLM activists insist that anyone opposed to them is racist and that all African-Americans are oppressed by deeply embedded systems of structural racism within the country.

But those activists offer no substantive proof to back up those claims, according to PragerU, a nonprofit organization that’s seeking to equip Americans with the truth about the BLM movement.

Founded by American radio host Dennis Prager, PragerU produces video content that educates viewers about conservative ideas and Judeo-Christian values.

PragerU influencer and conservative commentator Will Witt spoke with The Western Journal this week about the BLM movement, the lack of education surrounding many of its claims of systemic racism and the motivations of BLM activists.

Witt had previously spoken to a group of African-American kids only a few days before while filming a video for PragerU. They all seemed to be misinformed about the statistics regarding police encounters with members of the black community, he said.

“I asked them, how many unarmed black men do you think were killed last year? And one of the kids said, 1,500, and another one, I believe said close to 2,000. And then I asked them, how many white unarmed men? They said, maybe 10, zero, 15, something like that,” Witt told The Western Journal.

“And then I reveal to them, I said, ‘Only nine unarmed black men were killed last year by police.’ And they’re just like, ‘What? No way. That can’t be true.’ I say, ‘It’s true. Just look it up. The crime reports are right there for you to just Google search, takes 10 seconds and you will have the answer.'”

Witt went on to say that “of course” the BLM movement relies on this kind of “misinformation.”

The “mainstream media is working hand in hand with them. Hollywood’s working hand in hand to just make everyone post black squares and get all up in arms about this,” Witt explained.

“But they’re not focusing on the real issues that affect blacks in America today. They focus solely, it seems like, on the police brutality issue, which is definitely not the biggest issue facing the black community.”

PragerU has tried to educate viewers about what it believes are more substantive issues affecting the black community.

In a video titled “Black Fathers Matter,” which has garnered over 4 million views, renowned conservative commentator Larry Elder argues that the rise of fatherlessness in the black community has greatly contributed to its current predicament.

“Economist Walter Williams has written that: ‘According to Census data from 1890 to 1940, a black child was more likely to grow up with married parents than a white child,'” Elder says in the video. “For blacks, out-of-wedlock births have gone from 25 percent in 1965 to 73 percent in 2015.”

The video makes the case that the timing of the rise of fatherlessness suggests the rise of the welfare state incentivized single-mother households, giving fathers the means to abandon their financial and moral responsibilities to their children.

None of that can be attributed to systemic racism, the video suggests, especially considering that fatherlessness is more of an issue today than it was 100 years ago.

Nonetheless, white, liberal BLM activists continue to push the idea of systemic racism.

According to Witt, when those activists apologize for their white privilege, they are using black people as props.

“I think a lot of white people apologize to black people because it makes them feel good about themselves. They can pass off their guilt, they can say, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry for what happened because I’m a white person and you’re black,’ and they use them as somewhat of a prop,” Witt told The Western Journal.

“If you want to help black people, you don’t apologize to them. You try and empower them and say, ‘You can do all these amazing things in America, you have all this opportunity.'”

Witt believes that the BLM movement’s popularity mainstream culture is defined by virtue signaling rather than actual action.

“To me, it just seems more like virtue signaling and pandering, [businesses and people] are trying to keep themselves safe from the mob instead of actual real activism, especially as well when it comes to the black squares that everyone posts on social media. It’s so easy to just post a black square. Think about the people in the 1960s and people fighting for civil rights where they leave a rally and they might get clubbed in the head or attacked by dogs or sprayed with a hose,” Witt said.

“And now you have kids in college, in high school, posting black squares on Instagram, thinking they’re so valiant for doing so, when in reality, it’s just so cheap and cheap activism just to make other people around you think that you’re a good person.

“If you really care about the black community, don’t post a black square. Go and do something about the plight of what’s happening right now in their communities.”

