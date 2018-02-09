Prayer Breakfast Crowd Keeps Their Seats Until Trump Introduces 1 Special Little Girl

Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., was rather subdued until one little girl captured the hearts of the entire room.

During the event, President Donald Trump gave a speech to attendees at the breakfast designed to bring together those who share in an admiration of Jesus. The crowd remained seated for much of the speech until the president introduced 9-year-old Sophia Marie Campa Peters, a Texas native who suffers from a crippling disease with symptoms similar to a disease called Moyamoya.

“Here with us today is another symbol of hope, a very brave 9-year-old girl named Sophia Marie Campa Peters,” Trump told the crowd. “Sophia suffers from a rare disease that has caused her to have many strokes. At one point, the doctors told Sofia that she would not be able to walk. Sophia replied, ‘If you’re only going to talk about what I can’t do, then I don’t want to hear it. Just let me try to walk.'”

As noted by The Daily Caller, Peters’ doctors have said that she has “God on her side,” according to the commander in chief.

The statement prompted those in attendance to rise to their feet and applaud the brave young girl.

And while Peters may have been a new face to attendees at the breakfast, she is a familiar symbol of strength in the Trump administration.

Prior to a major brain surgery Peters underwent in January, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke passionately about the girl during an emotional media briefing, asking those in attendance to pray for the young girl.

“Today, an inspiring family and brave little girl from Brownfield, Texas, are facing a challenge that is inspiring their friends and neighbors and now, hopefully, a nation,” Sanders said. “Nine-year-old Sophia Maria Peters suffers from a rare disease that causes the blood vessels in her brain to narrow and close. Three years ago this condition resulted in four massive strokes. The strokes left her partially paralyzed.”

Sanders continued, stating that the young girl had “undergone numerous surgeries, ” but done so “with a fearless exuberance for life.”

According to the White House press secretary, Peters was told she would never be able to walk again, however, the fearless 9-year-old succeeded in walking, leaving her doctors “dumbfounded.”

“When they asked how she was doing these things, she had a simple answer: ‘Because I am awesome,'” Sanders said.

This year marks Trump’s second year attending the National Prayer Breakfast, and as reported by The Washington Post, he made no policy promises.

His speech focused on faith and its importance in shaping America throughout the country’s history.

“America is a nation of believers, and together we are strengthened by the power of prayer,” he said.

