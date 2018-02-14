President Trump Responds to Florida School Shooting

President Donald Trump responded to the shooting at a Florida high school Wednesday afternoon.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

TRENDING: Thousands Of Invasive 20-Pound Rodents Are Invading California

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” he said.

The shooting was at Majority Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland according to WSVN. The Margate Fire Rescue team described it as a mass casualty incident because at least 20 people have been injured.

At least one person is dead, according to the New York Post.

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson told Fox News that “there are many deaths.”

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson told Fox News “there are many deaths” in the high school shooting in Parkland. — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) February 14, 2018

An anonymous student told WSVN that he knew the shooter.

RELATED: Trump Stops Black History Month Speech to Recognize a Very Special Person in Front Row

“He’s been a troubled kid, and he’s always had a certain amount of issues going on,” he said. “He shot guns because he felt it gave him, I guess, an exhilarating feeling.”

The student added, “I stayed clear of him most of the time. My time in alternate school, I did not want to be with him at all because I didn’t want to cause any conflict with him at all because I didn’t want to cause any conflict with him because of the impression he gave off.”

A student at Stoneman Douglas High School says he thought it was a fire drill. https://t.co/GLGpVfjDON — Veronica Rocha (@VeronicaRochaLA) February 14, 2018

One student told CNN breaking news reporter Veronica Rocha that the students thought it was a fire drill, according to CNN.

“We all thought it was a fire drill because we had one previously today,” he said. “And we thought it was so no one was that nervous, but then word started going around that it was shots and not just like something else, everyone just started running towards the canal.”

The suspect is now in police custody, but the scene is still active.

Suspect in custody. Witnesses describe assailant as wearing burgundy shirt. @browardsheriff has now confirmed gun man is in custody. #breaking #parkland #ParklandShooting pic.twitter.com/7hQIhePon9 — Louis Aguirre (@LOUISAGUIRRE) February 14, 2018

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are on site, including one tank, according to CNN.

Gov. Rick Scott said on Twitter that he has spoken with Broward Sheriff Scott Israel and will “continue to receive updates from law enforcement.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.