SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

The Price Tag for Beto's Hapless Presidential Run Is In: $14 Million (A Lot of AR-15s)

Former Rep. Robert "Beto" O'Rourke addresses his supporters on Friday with the message he is dropping out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.Scott Olson / Getty ImagesFormer Rep. Robert "Beto" O'Rourke addresses his supporters on Friday with the message he is dropping out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. O'Rourke's bid to challenge President Donald Trump next year cost about $14 million, according to Fox News. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

By Joe Saunders
Published November 4, 2019 at 4:18pm
Print

Even for a Democrat, Robert “Beto” O’Rourke knows how to blow money.

The former Texas congressman brought his bid for the White House to a close on Friday, ending a long-shot run at an office he never deserved in the first place.

But he didn’t do it without running through $14 million in campaign spending first, according to Fox News.

And considering O’Rourke’s presidential dreams came less than a year after he lost a hideously expensive Senate race to Republican Ted Cruz in Texas, one thing is clear:

Robert Francis O’Rourke is an expensive guy to have around.

TRENDING: 'The View' Audience Applauds as Joy Behar Says Democrats Need To Lie To Get into Office

O’Rourke’s challenge to Cruz in the 2018 midterms ended up costing $75 million only to end in defeat, according to Fox. (The Cruz campaign spent $45 million, Fox reported.)

That was the most expensive Senate race in history, Fox News reported in October 2018.

Of course, that $75 million wasn’t completely wasted by O’Rourke’s backers. After all, it helped make him a major name in national politics, and even spurred on the idea that a man who’d served all of three terms as a minority-party member in the House of Representatives, then lost his only statewide election, had somehow acquired the experience and abilities needed to be the president of the United States.

(Not every politician rolls out a presidential bid with a Vanity Fair cover story. How much more American could he get?)

Were O'Rourke's campaigns a waste of money?

As to the $14 million that got blown on O’Rourke’s vainglorious effort to win the Democratic presidential nomination?

It turns out social media users had a number of thoughts about that money – and many of them weren’t very complimentary to the former candidate, who will probably be best remembered for his outright advocacy of the kind of unconstitutional gun confiscation that leftists and the media dishonestly call “buybacks.”

RELATED: 'The View' Audience Applauds as Joy Behar Says Democrats Need To Lie To Get into Office

And that last one nails it.

There are few things Democrats have shown themselves to be better at than spending other Americans’ hard-earned money.

In O’Rourke’s case alone, the man has run through about $90 million in the course of two political campaigns a year apart. Even by Democrats’ profligate spending, it’s a jaw-dropping amount of money.

It could have gone to any number of the kinds of causes Democrats want to spend other people’s money on – maybe free health care for illegal aliens.

Done right, it might even have been used to take any number of what liberals call “assault rifles” out of private hands.

Heck, one Twitter user above offered to let his AR-15 go for a cool $14 million.

And unlike Beto’s precious presidential campaign, there would have been something of value involved.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







The Price Tag for Beto's Hapless Presidential Run Is In: $14 Million (A Lot of AR-15s)
Stunning Video Shows Worker Rescue Man from Tracks Milliseconds Before Train Barrels Through
'The View' Audience Applauds as Joy Behar Says Democrats Need To Lie To Get into Office
Kellyanne Conway Turns the Tables on CNN's Dana Bash in Biden Scandal Debate
Trump, GOP Rep Reject Whistleblower's Offer: 'Written Answers Not Acceptable!'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×