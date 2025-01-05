Share
News

Priceless: Little Boy Gets Roman Candle, 'Goes from Harry Potter to Voldemort' in No Time Flat

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  January 5, 2025 at 11:00am
Share

Many of us have that friend or relative who does the darndest things with fireworks.

We don’t know why they do it or whether the rockets they’re sparking with a 1-inch match are even legal.

We just sort of laugh and duck for cover.

But usually, those relatives aren’t preschoolers.

A social media user shared a comical video of a very young boy taking a turn to the dark side when handed a Roman candle.

“Watch how quick he goes from Harry Potter to Voldemort,” Juanita Broaddrick wrote as a caption.

If you were his parent, would this kid have gotten a spanking?

The video began with an older man lighting the long wand-shaped firework and casually passing it to the boy.

The kid stared in amazement as bright red orbs shot from the end of the Roman candle into the night sky.

All the while, “Hedwig’s Theme” from the Harry Potter movies played as a soundtrack to the 41-second clip.

With the fiery object in hand, the boy then walked away, his eyes fixated on the red balls of fire shooting out the end of the firework.

Related:
Watch: Republican Congressman's Young Son Steals the Show as His Dad Speaks on the House Floor

But in a flick of the wrist, everything changed.

The young sorcerer suddenly began attacking nearby pedestrians with his newfound powers.

The little girls nearby scattered in all directions as he barraged them with crimson flames.

Interestingly, before his attack, the orbs had been red.

But the very first orb he shot after he “turned” almost appeared to be green, the color of the magic of the evil wizard Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies.

Social media users shared a variety of responses to the video.

“From hero to villain real quick!” one user wrote.

“Boys will be boys,” another user said.

“Mom had to intervene with that little Voldemort,” another wrote.

The video concluded as the boy circled back around to his starting point.

A woman who appeared to be his mother stepped in, snatched the still-smoking wand away, and the verbal chastening began.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.




Priceless: Little Boy Gets Roman Candle, 'Goes from Harry Potter to Voldemort' in No Time Flat
Show Goat Dies Horrifically in Teen Competitor's Arms, Older Rival Now Facing Felony Charge Under Texas Law
Fiery Display: Church Lights 50+ Christmas Tree Candles in 45 Seconds in Breathtaking Display
Watch: 8-Year-Old Hailed as a Hero for Saving His Friend's Life During Lunch
Watch: Trump Looks On with Reverence as Choir Sings About Jesus
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation