Priceless: Little Boy Gets Roman Candle, 'Goes from Harry Potter to Voldemort' in No Time Flat

Many of us have that friend or relative who does the darndest things with fireworks.

We don’t know why they do it or whether the rockets they’re sparking with a 1-inch match are even legal.

We just sort of laugh and duck for cover.

But usually, those relatives aren’t preschoolers.

A social media user shared a comical video of a very young boy taking a turn to the dark side when handed a Roman candle.

Watch how quick he goes from Harry Potter to Voldemort. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1yJJDvcgvl — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 26, 2024

“Watch how quick he goes from Harry Potter to Voldemort,” Juanita Broaddrick wrote as a caption.

The video began with an older man lighting the long wand-shaped firework and casually passing it to the boy.

The kid stared in amazement as bright red orbs shot from the end of the Roman candle into the night sky.

All the while, “Hedwig’s Theme” from the Harry Potter movies played as a soundtrack to the 41-second clip.

With the fiery object in hand, the boy then walked away, his eyes fixated on the red balls of fire shooting out the end of the firework.

But in a flick of the wrist, everything changed.

The young sorcerer suddenly began attacking nearby pedestrians with his newfound powers.

The little girls nearby scattered in all directions as he barraged them with crimson flames.

Interestingly, before his attack, the orbs had been red.

But the very first orb he shot after he “turned” almost appeared to be green, the color of the magic of the evil wizard Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies.

Social media users shared a variety of responses to the video.

From hero to villain real quick! 😅 — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) December 26, 2024

“From hero to villain real quick!” one user wrote.

Boys will be boys. — Randy Sult ✝️🇺🇸 (@randysult) December 26, 2024

“Boys will be boys,” another user said.

Mom had to intervene with that little Voldemort 😂 — Joy Hattula (@HattulaJoy) December 26, 2024

“Mom had to intervene with that little Voldemort,” another wrote.

The video concluded as the boy circled back around to his starting point.

A woman who appeared to be his mother stepped in, snatched the still-smoking wand away, and the verbal chastening began.

