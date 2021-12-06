Around six years ago, a cat named Monkey Face was separated from her owner in Texas.

Not much has been shared about the extenuating circumstances or what the cat was up to for those six years (and she’s certainly not telling), but thanks to the dedication of the team at City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, and the foresight of the cat’s owner to get her pet microchipped, Monkey Face is home.

The story was shared by the San Antonio Animal Care Services’ Facebook page on Sunday.







“This sweet kitty wandered away from home half a dozen years ago, and her family never thought they would see her again…but then, just recently, we received a call for a cat that looked a little sick,” it said.

“Officer Perez picked her up and scanned her for a microchip, learning her name was Monkeyface! He drove to the listed address, but her people didn’t live there anymore.”







Once at ACS, Monkey Face was treated for her ailments, and a team of people got to work trying to solve the mystery of where her owner was now.

“We already knew the address was out of date and quickly learned that the other contact information was as well,” the post continued. “We didn’t stop there; our team continued researching and worked hard to get in contact…after almost two weeks, we found Monkey Face’s mom!”







And boy, was she surprised when the staffers told her the cat that had been missing for over half a decade had been found.

“Ms. F couldn’t believe it and almost thought there had to be a mistake,” the post read. “Could this really be her cat that has been missing for six years?

“It sure was and the reunion was PRICELESS! It was easy to see the joy they had cuddling after such a long time.”

The photos shared by the ACS are wonderful and show a scene that many who have been separated from their beloved pets hope to experience one day.

Monkey Face appeared to recognize her owner, as the photos show a series of appreciative kitty chin scratchies.







The ACS used the tale of the heartwarming reunion to highlight the hard work its team does as well as to encourage people still missing their own pets to remain vigilant and keep their missing pets’ microchip information up-to-date, even when their hope fades.

“These stories touch our hearts and reassure us of the work we do,” the post concluded. “The power of the microchip, the hard-working team members, the care these pets receive…It’s all connected to our mission to find homes for the pets in our care. And Monkey Face wouldn’t have it any other way!”

