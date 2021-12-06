Share
Lifestyle

'Priceless' Reunion After Owner Gets Call About Cat Who Had Been Missing for Six Years

 By Amanda Thomason  December 6, 2021 at 12:48pm
Share

Around six years ago, a cat named Monkey Face was separated from her owner in Texas.

Not much has been shared about the extenuating circumstances or what the cat was up to for those six years (and she’s certainly not telling), but thanks to the dedication of the team at City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, and the foresight of the cat’s owner to get her pet microchipped, Monkey Face is home.

The story was shared by the San Antonio Animal Care Services’ Facebook page on Sunday.



“This sweet kitty wandered away from home half a dozen years ago, and her family never thought they would see her again…but then, just recently, we received a call for a cat that looked a little sick,” it said.

Trending:
Watch: Psaki Looks Panicked as She's Told Horrific Jobs Numbers on Live TV, Says She 'Can't Comment'

“Officer Perez picked her up and scanned her for a microchip, learning her name was Monkeyface! He drove to the listed address, but her people didn’t live there anymore.”



Once at ACS, Monkey Face was treated for her ailments, and a team of people got to work trying to solve the mystery of where her owner was now.

“We already knew the address was out of date and quickly learned that the other contact information was as well,” the post continued. “We didn’t stop there; our team continued researching and worked hard to get in contact…after almost two weeks, we found Monkey Face’s mom!”



And boy, was she surprised when the staffers told her the cat that had been missing for over half a decade had been found.

“Ms. F couldn’t believe it and almost thought there had to be a mistake,” the post read. “Could this really be her cat that has been missing for six years?

“It sure was and the reunion was PRICELESS! It was easy to see the joy they had cuddling after such a long time.”

The photos shared by the ACS are wonderful and show a scene that many who have been separated from their beloved pets hope to experience one day.

Related:
Man Transforms Old Tires Into Pet Beds, Makes Variety of Donations for Dogs Without Homes

Monkey Face appeared to recognize her owner, as the photos show a series of appreciative kitty chin scratchies.



The ACS used the tale of the heartwarming reunion to highlight the hard work its team does as well as to encourage people still missing their own pets to remain vigilant and keep their missing pets’ microchip information up-to-date, even when their hope fades.

“These stories touch our hearts and reassure us of the work we do,” the post concluded. “The power of the microchip, the hard-working team members, the care these pets receive…It’s all connected to our mission to find homes for the pets in our care. And Monkey Face wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




'Priceless' Reunion After Owner Gets Call About Cat Who Had Been Missing for Six Years
After Stray Dog Saves Family from Fire, Owners Recognize Him from Viral Post
Secret Amazon Alexa Code Revealed, Unlocks Hidden 'Super Mode'
Military Dog Stranded After Heroic Service, Desperate for Ride Home to New Family
Stunning Pictures: You Can Now Rent the 'Home Alone' Movie House
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!